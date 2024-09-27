RE/MAX Key Properties Merges with West + Main Homes Oregon to Serve Central Oregon with Unparalleled Expertise

R

E/MAX Key Properties, a longstanding family-owned, full-service real estate brokerage, and veteran-owned, independent boutique brokerage, West + Main Homes Oregon, have merged. Now operating jointly under the RE/MAX Key Properties brand, this coming together signifies a shared vision to provide the highest quality service, resources, and expertise to buyers, sellers and investors in Central Oregon.Ryan Buccola, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Key Properties, and Navy veteran Greg Fischer, former owner of West + Main Homes Oregon, decided to join forces and leverage the power of the RE/MAX brand – the #1 name in real estate.“This move is a major upgrade of services and support,” shared Fischer. “With RE/MAX Key Properties we gain local, full-time support staff, state-of-the-art office space, and strong culture. Our newly combined team will offer an even more impressive level of service to our clients.”Buccola continues as Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Key Properties, a role he began in July 2015 when purchasing the company. Cory Bettesworth, a seasoned and well-respected member of the real estate community, continues as Managing Principal Broker. Fischer will stay on in a new role as Head of Technology bringing years of invaluable experience and leadership to the new team, including time at Move, Inc., the parent company of realtor.com, and Approved and Doorsteps. Ann Gurley will join as Agent Ambassador focused on training and marketing initiatives.This merger also brings a significant addition of talent, as nearly 30 seasoned agents from West + Main Homes Oregon will be joining the expanded team, bringing the RE/MAX Key Properties agent count to nearly 90. This ensures continuity and growth for clients and agents alike. Clients can continue to rely on the expertise of the agents they know and trust, while also benefiting from the innovative tools and regional presence of RE/MAX Key Properties. Agents will benefit from increased market share, as total active listings will increase by 32 percent.“We pride ourselves on being a cohesive group of high-level professionals,” said Buccola. “The agents at RE/MAX Key Properties represent an extraordinary amount of expertise in a variety of industry niches but our tight-knit culture melds it into a solid, collective offering. We’re excited to welcome our newest agents into the mix and expand our RE/MAX family.”