Redmond Kiwanis Club Extends See's Candy Sales

Redmond Kiwanis club members are extending their holiday sales of See’s Candy by participating in the Redmond merchants’ Galentine’s Day promotion on Saturday, Feb. 10.







click to enlarge Redmond Kiwanis

You’ll find sweets for yourself or your sweetheart at High Desert Floral, 231 SW Sixth St., from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.



On Valentine’s eve, Feb. 13, you’ll find them at EqWine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St. in Redmond from 5 to 8 p.m.

The chocolates and other favorites are discounted 20 percent. Proceeds of the candy sales benefit Kiwanis youth projects.



