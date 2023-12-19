Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Rooted at Poplar January 9

R ooted at Poplar celebrates the completion of seven-units of affordable homeownership on Bend’s west side.



Each household moving into their 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is paying an average of $1,650 on their mortgage, 40% less than monthly rent for a 3-bedroom home. Homeowners will pay $12/mo in their utility costs thanks to the net-zero design and solar panels on the home. Homeowners will also receive an electric bike as a secondary transportation option, as part of a partnership between RootedHomes and Pacific Power. click to enlarge RootedHomes “Rooted at Poplar selected homebuyers using both a local employer preference and a first-generation homebuyer preference in order to house those with the greatest needs and impacts on our economy,” commented Jackie Keogh, RootedHomes Executive Director. “This intentionality has resulted in stable housing for essential workers from the community.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held January 9, 2024 at 19945 SW Poplar Ave, Bend in a heated tent on site and begin with home tours from 12:00 PM–12:15 PM, followed by speaker comments from 12:15 p.m.–12:45 p.m., including a special note from Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang. The ribbon cutting ceremony and photo-op will be at 12:45 p.m. A light lunch and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for attendees.





Rooted at Poplar is funded by Oregon Housing Community Services, Deschutes County, U.S. Bank Foundation, Central Oregon Health Council, Oregon Community Foundation, Solar for All, Brooks Resources, Meyer Memorial Trust, and the Bend Chamber - thanks to financial support from Providence Health Plan and specific Bend Chamber members. Rooted at Poplar is also made possible by loan funds from Washington Trust Bank and the City of Bend.





The development team includes Solaire Homebuilders, Ten Over Studio, Ashley & Vance Engineering, Transight Consulting, Blackmore Planning, Sunlight Solar, Earth Advantage, Energy Trust of Oregon, York Bros. Excavation, and S&F Land Services.

RootedHomes and Housing Works announce another joint affordable housing community to be developed at 1699 W Antler in Redmond. The Antler Campus will include 60 rental units designed as garden-style walk-up apartment buildings for households earning less than 60% AMI and 16 permanently affordable homeownership units designed as 2- and 3-bedroom, net-zero duplexes for households earning less than 80% AMI. Residents will have access to on-site playgrounds, community gardens, ample parking, and walkability to social-service facilities along Antler.





The commercial buildings will include the new offices of Housing Works and RootedHomes, as well as a secondary stand-alone building anticipated to be a daycare. RootedHomes and Housing Works envisioned the mixed-use, modern site that will advance economic development by sharing space with other community services. The array of housing options is available to residents earning 30-80% AMI.