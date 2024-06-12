Rooted at Simpson Housing Lottery Opening Soon



This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

RootedHomes is excited to announce the upcoming opening of the Rooted at Simpson housing lottery. The lottery provides a unique opportunity for selected qualified homebuyers to secure a home on Bend’s northwest side.The lottery will be open to the public beginning July 15th and conclude on August 28th at midnight. “We strategically selected the location of our Rooted at Simpson community for geographic equity, ensuring residents of all incomes have access to strong schools, green spaces, and walkability,” said Jackie Keogh, Executive Director of RootedHomes.Rooted at Simpson offers 40 single-family, net zero homes, including eleven two-bedroom and twenty-nine three-bedroom residences. All homes are net zero due to rooftop solar and passive energy-saving features and come equipped with all appliances, including a washer and dryer.Tess Spellacy, RootedHomes' Homeownership Program Manager, said, "Numerous Central Oregon residents reside, work, and spend their free time in Bend but are unable to own a home due to the high cost of housing.” The opportunity to own a home on Bend’s westside and begin building generational wealth will be life-changing for many.Tess mentioned that RootedHomes has been working with potential homebuyers to become mortgage-ready since last year, attending the mandatory information session offered in preparation for the Simpson Housing Lottery. The homes will be completed in phases, with homeowners scheduled to move in from spring 2025 through summer 2025.Upon closing on their home, all homeowners will receive an electric bike as an additional benefit. The homes are competitively priced at $240,000 for the two-bedroom and $280,000 for the three-bedroom residences. For those who require financial assistance, $25,000 in down payment assistance is available, or homebuyers can opt into a volunteer work hour program, requiring 60 hours of volunteer work on the Simpson project.To apply, interested applicants are required to submit a pre-approval letter for a minimum of $215,000, enter their gross annual income, assets, and existing debts, and provide a bank statement showing 1% of the purchase price. The application will open on the RootedHomes website beginning July 15th. Alternatively, paper applications can be picked up at the RootedHomes office, Latino Community Association, or Housing Works.RootedHomes is happy to present this exceptional opportunity to become a part of the Simpson community and eagerly anticipates welcoming new homeowners to its newest community in Bend. The nonprofit is extending its presence by constructing additional communities in Redmond and Sisters and will eventually expand throughout Central Oregon.