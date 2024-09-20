RootedHomes is excited to announce that the groundbreaking ceremony for their first community in Redmond, Rooted at 19th, will occur at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 27, 2024. The media and general public are invited to attend the launch of 23 affordable homeownership units. Rooted at 19th is the first community in Redmond that RootedHomes will develop. Commissioner Adair, several City of Redmond city council members, and other dignitaries and supporters will attend.
“At RootedHomes, we are honored to break ground in Redmond,” commented Jackie Keogh, RootedHomes Executive Director. “This is the first of four planned affordable communities in Redmond and is a culmination of extensive feedback from Redmond residents and city partnership with our organization.”
Rooted at 19th will include 23 two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes available for ownership. The community design offers on-site parking, electric vehicle charging, covered bike parking, and community gardens. Construction will begin this month. Homeowners will be selected in the Spring of 2025, and homes will be sold through 2025.
Rooted at 19th is funded by Oregon Housing Community Services, Washington Trust Bank, Business Oregon, the City of Redmond, and Central Oregon Health Council.
The development team includes Open Concept Architecture, Solaire Homebuilders, York Bros. Excavation, Lord Consulting, Transight Consulting, Blackmore Planning, S&F Land Services, Earth Advantage, Energy Trust of Oregon, Evergreen Energy Partners, and Greensavers.
The Rooted at 19th groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 345 NW 19th Street, Redmond, Oregon, 97756. The ceremony will begin with a networking session from 11:00 to 11:15 AM, followed by speaker comments from 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM. The groundbreaking ceremony and photo-op will occur by noon.
Warm beverages and pastries will be available for attendees. An RSVP is requested for those planning to attend. RSVPs can be made directly to [email protected].
“At RootedHomes, we are honored to break ground in Redmond,” commented Jackie Keogh, RootedHomes Executive Director. “This is the first of four planned affordable communities in Redmond and is a culmination of extensive feedback from Redmond residents and city partnership with our organization.”
Rooted at 19th will include 23 two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes available for ownership. The community design offers on-site parking, electric vehicle charging, covered bike parking, and community gardens. Construction will begin this month. Homeowners will be selected in the Spring of 2025, and homes will be sold through 2025.
Rooted at 19th is funded by Oregon Housing Community Services, Washington Trust Bank, Business Oregon, the City of Redmond, and Central Oregon Health Council.
The development team includes Open Concept Architecture, Solaire Homebuilders, York Bros. Excavation, Lord Consulting, Transight Consulting, Blackmore Planning, S&F Land Services, Earth Advantage, Energy Trust of Oregon, Evergreen Energy Partners, and Greensavers.
The Rooted at 19th groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 345 NW 19th Street, Redmond, Oregon, 97756. The ceremony will begin with a networking session from 11:00 to 11:15 AM, followed by speaker comments from 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM. The groundbreaking ceremony and photo-op will occur by noon.
Warm beverages and pastries will be available for attendees. An RSVP is requested for those planning to attend. RSVPs can be made directly to [email protected].
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.