RootedHomes Plans to Celebrate Completion of Workforce Home at the Sisters Woodlands

ootedHomes is pleased to announce that the inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony for their first workforce home in the City of Sisters will occur at noon on Friday, July 19th, 2024. Members of the media and the general public are warmly invited to attend the event at 589 W Canopy Way in Sisters, OR. Some notable speakers include Oregon Representative Emerson Levy and County Commissioners Patti Adair and Phil Chang.RootedHomes will be welcoming a teacher from the Sisters School District into an affordable and sustainable home specially designed to accommodate essential workers earning between 80-120% of the Area Median Income (AMI) as part of their expansion of the workforce housing program into Sisters. Furthermore, RootedHomes will oversee the land under the homes and the subsequent resale of homes to future employees of the Sisters School District indefinitely.“I am thankful for the partnership with RootedHomes and the continued support of our community in resolving workforce housing issues in Sisters Country,” commented Curt Scholl, Sisters School District Superintendent.The home is part of The Woodlands, a planned community owned by Sisters Woodlands Development Company. It was designed by BUILD LLC and built by CS Construction. The community consists of 168 homes as well as multi-family and mixed-use structures on 35 acres abutting downtown.“As the owner of CS Construction and a resident of Sisters, I've witnessed firsthand the limited housing opportunities in this area,” said Matt Cohen, Owner of CS Construction. “Partnering with RootedHomes to make a meaningful impact in the community has been an incredibly rewarding experience. We are thrilled to celebrate this success and look forward to continuing our support for RootedHomes’ vital mission, ensuring that the important community members have a fair opportunity to live and thrive here.”The Workforce Housing Program’s expansion into Sisters was made possible thanks to Oregon Housing and Community Services, Business Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, the Echo Foundation, and Deschutes County’s new HOME program.“Our local workforce can no longer afford to live in our community but, at the same time, earn too much to qualify for typical affordable housing programs,” shared Jackie Keogh, Executive Director of RootedHomes. “RootedHomes’ workforce housing program with Sisters supports this community's needs, prioritizing citizens like teachers for workforce homes. I was so impressed to see an array of funders making innovative contributions to help us realize a home for an essential worker in our community.”