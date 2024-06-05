Rotary Club of Greater Bend Awards $100,000 toReVillage Co-op for Childcare Expansion

click to enlarge Rotary Club of Greater Bend

Rotary Club of Greater Bend (RCGB) announced a gift of $100,000 to ReVillage Childcare Center, for a Signature Project to address fundamental challenges faced by children and their families in our community. This funding supports a new, third site operated by the nonprofit, which currently operates two sites in Bend for 31 children, age 2-5. ReVillage will open its newest site at Grace First Lutheran Church, providing up to 60 new spots of high-quality, affordable childcare for families with low and middle-median incomes.



ReVillage was founded to build affordable, accessible, equitable childcare cooperatives. Their programs use community spaces, train parents as childcare assistants, and partner with Baby Promise, Preschool Promise and Neighbor Impact to provide needed resources and subsidies for families otherwise stretched to pay the rising cost of childcare. In partnership with RCGB, ReVillage will use this funding for needed supplies, kid-sized furniture, play-based learning tools, and other critical investments to support children in this new site.



Deschutes County is considered a childcare desert by many, with regulated childcare spots available for only 10-20% of infants, toddlers, and preschool children. “With housing costs that limit working families' ability to afford rent or mortgage and other basic needs, Bend is increasingly becoming a place that is not affordable for young families. ReVillage was created to expand affordable, high-quality childcare to plant seeds in our childcare desert,” shared co-founder Becca Ellis.



“Rotary Club of Greater Bend is dedicated to creating positive change, and that starts here in our own community,” said RCGB President Brian Stallcop, adding “We were impressed by ReVillage’s approach to play-based learning, their dedication to fair compensation and benefits for early education professionals, and the overall impact this project can have on our local workforce.



This grant is an investment in the future of Bend, with the intent to make it a place where more young families can thrive.” “As one of Bend’s oldest congregations, Grace First Lutheran Church has watched and weathered over a century of change and growth. We’re proud to reach beyond our congregational walls and invite ReVillage in as a partner, serving and supporting our neighbors in raising healthy children -- one of the best investments we can imagine in the world we want to see.” said Pastor Andrew Bansemer.



