Saving Grace Announces Administrative Office Relocation

S

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

aving Grace is pleased to announce that effective July 9, our administrative offices will be relocating. In an effort to operate more efficiently, we are consolidating office space and moving from our current location on Milwaukee Ave., to a new downtown address.Effective July 1st, our new address will be:990 NW Brooks StreetSuite 1Bend, Oregon 97703Please note that this new location will serve as our mailing address. The office is not open to the public, and any in-person appointments will need to be scheduled in advance. All mail sent to our previous Milwaukee Ave. address will be forwarded to our new location.In addition to our move, we are excited to introduce a new donations process starting in August! We will be hosting donation drives twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.Donations can be dropped off from 11 am – 1 pm on those Tuesdays only, at: 37 NW Irving Ave Bend, Oregon 97701 Until this new process is established, WE ARE UNABLE TO ACCEPT ITEM DONATIONS DURING JULY.For updates on the donation drive schedule and to see the most needed items, please stay tuned to our social media channels or visit our website at http://www.saving-grace.org/donateWe appreciate the continued support of our community as we make these changes to better serve Central Oregon’s intimate partner violence and sexual assault survivors and to schedule an appointment, go online to website or call the office number above.