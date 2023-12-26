Scouts Tree Recycling December 30-31 And January 6-7

Central Oregon Scouts BSA will be collecting and recycling Christmas trees in Central Oregon communities on the weekends of December 30th and 31 and January 6th and 7th. A donation of $10 is requested but any donation over that amount will be gladly accepted.







Courtesy Scouts BSA Central Oregon

The money raised from the scouts’ efforts will go to support the local Scout troops of Central Oregon . Donations will beused to fund troop activities, community service projects and to replace worn out gear the scouts use throughout the year. The mission of Scouts BSA is to create the leaders of tomorrow by building character through outdoor challenges and education. Your donation helps make that mission a reality.

For general information on tree recycling in Central Oregon, please visit the website we have set up at www.takeyourtree.com.

Some troops will post door flyers specifying which days they will be picking up trees in specific neighborhoods.

If you live within the city limits of Bend, there is no need to call in to have your tree picked up. The troops in those communities will be cruising the area picking up trees starting around 8am on the recycling weekends.

Please have your tree cleaned of all decorations and place it by the street where it is easily visible to our Scouts and drivers. They will not be checking alleys.

You can make a donation via PayPal or Venmo by visiting www.takeyourtree.com and clicking on the area you reside in or you can attach your donation in a Ziplock bag rubber banded to your tree. Please make your check out to ‘Scouts BSA.”

If you did not receive a door flyer, wish to arrange other payment options, need special assistance with your tree or have general questions; please visit our website, www.takeyourtree.com, or call and leave a message at the messaging phone number for your area. The contact phone numbers for the communities in Central Oregon are listed below.

This recycling project provides a service to the community and teaches organizational and team building skills to the Scouts involved at all levels of the project.

541-475-7274 for pick up in Madras

541 385-3989 for pick up in Redmond

541-385-3977 for pick up in Sunriver/La Pine

541 385-2672 for pick up in NE Bend (Zone 1)

541 385-3942 for pick up in SE Bend (Zone 2)

541-385-3977 for pick up in SW Bend (Zone 4)

541 385-2692 for pick up in NW Bend (Zone 5)

541 385-2640 for pick up in Central Bend (Zone 3)

541-777-7335 / 541-350-4140 for pick up in Prineville