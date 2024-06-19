Seasonal Farmers Market Taste Testings: A Celebration of Local Food

click to enlarge Amanda Photographic

H

igh Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA), a regional nonprofit serving Central Oregon, is delighted to announce a series of exciting taste testing events as part of its regional marketing campaign, "Get a Taste of This Place."HDFFA will hold these events at farmers markets across Central Oregon to promote consumer awareness of the exceptional produce that local farmers offer throughout the growing season.The first event will be held on Saturday, June 15th at the Northwest Crossing Farmers Market starting at 10 AM until supplies run out. HDFFA believes that everyone deserves access to fresh, high-quality food, and supporting local farmers is key to achieving this vision.HDFFA aims to connect the community with the abundance of delicious produce available in Central Oregon and foster stronger relationships between consumers and farmers. These free events will be an opportunity for customers to engage in taste testing sessions featuring the freshest produce available in-season.Participants will have the chance to savor the flavors of an array of farm-fresh products and discover the incredible variety and quality of food grown in this region. Menus will vary based on the seasonal offerings at the time of each sampling, but will be sourced from products sold at each market.This is an opportunity for participants to expand their palate, try new flavors, and connect with the local food culture. The events will also provide an excellent chance to support local farmers, with the opportunity to visit their booths and purchase the items enjoyed at the sampling session.“This is a great way to learn about how the food was grown, what is available each week, and the journey from the farm to your table. Be sure to chat with the farmers after trying a sample, and learn more about HDFFA’s programming in the meantime!” says Andrea Smith, Agricultural Support Manager at HDFFA. Farmers markets support the local economy because the money spent at the market directly supports local producers in a more impactful way.A study conducted by HDFFA, OSU Extension Service, and Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council in 2017 found that $0.76 of every dollar spent by consumers on food from a local producer stays in the local economy, compared to $0.28 per dollar spent on imported food.You can read the report here to learn more. In 2024, HDFFA is expanding to even more regional farmers markets, including the Downtown Bend Farmers Market, the Madras Saturday Market, the CROP Saturday market in Prineville, and the Sisters Farmers Market. Head to the HDFFA events page or social media for date announcements throughout the summer at https://hdffa.org/events .HDFFA invites food enthusiasts, community members, and curious individuals to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the farmers market, engage in the joy of tasting fresh food, and discover the remarkable variety of offerings grown in Central Oregon.The organization hopes to strengthen our community’s food system, promote sustainable and local agriculture, and celebrate the rich flavors that our region has to offer. Don't miss this opportunity to Get a Taste of Central Oregon! Supplies are limited and will likely run out. Learn more about High Desert Food & Farm Alliance at hdffa.org.