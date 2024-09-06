I

n celebration of Welcoming Week 2004, three local organizations are bringing back the popular Health and Wellness Fair to be held Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Ponderosa Park (225 SE 15th St.) in Bend. Mosaic Community Health, Volunteers in Medicine and Deschutes County Health Services are co-hosting the second annual outdoor event to welcome immigrant, refugee, Latino and other community members and provide easy access to useful information for improving health and well-being.“We aim to improve the health and wellness of community members who are most affected by health disparities and inequities,” said Shana Falb, Community Partnerships and Engagement, Deschutes County Health Services. “The event showcases vetted healthcare providers and social service organizations to improve community access and ultimately reduce those health inequities.”Welcoming Week will take place Sept. 8-17 citywide, with events that celebrate inclusivity and belonging in Bend. The City of Bend became a Welcoming City in 2017 and participates in this national event every year. Welcoming Cities are guided by the principles of inclusion and creating communities that prosper because everyone feels welcome, including immigrants and refugees. This year’s national Welcoming Week theme is We’re All In — a call to come together as individuals and as groups, celebrate our strengths and differences, and recognize that we’re at our best when We’re All In.The Health and Wellness Fair aims to increase awareness of where Central Oregon community members can receive medical and pregnancy-related healthcare, social services, vaccine education and other care addressing social determinants of health. In addition, the event will provide on-site health services such as emergency dental care, blood pressure checks and education on hypertension, diabetes and more.“A key obstacle to improved health outcomes for Latino and other immigrant community members is access to information, including where and how to access health services and providers,” said Jason Villanueva, Mosaic Spanish Communications Coordinator. “Our goal is to bring people together and ultimately improve the health and wellness of some of our community’s most vulnerable members.”The event will also offer activities such as group classes facilitated in Spanish, free nutritious food from a local vendor and fun health education activities for children and families. Interpretation services in multiple languages will be provided for any community member to access, and most participating vendors will have bilingual staff available.To help the event grow this year, the organizers reached out to area businesses and organizations for sponsors, which include Pacific Source Community Solutions, St. Charles Foundation, City of Bend, Deschutes County Health Services and Bigfoot Beverages.