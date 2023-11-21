 Ski 4 Schools 2023-2024 Tickets On Sale Now | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Ski 4 Schools 2023-2024 Tickets On Sale Now

Mt. Bachelor launched its Ski 4 Schools fundraiser in 2004. Since its inception, the program has donated over $200,000 to the Education Foundation and Redmond School District to support middle & high school students to participate in after school athletics.

For 2023-2024, skiers and snowboarders can buy Mt. Bachelor lift tickets for $50, which are valid to use March 1, 2024 until the end of the season, with no blackout dates. Tickets will be available to buy on a first-sold, first-served basis.

Mt. Bachelor will donate 100% of the cash collected, up to $25,000, to benefit local students to participate in after-school athletics. Ski 4 Schools ticket sales will end once all tickets are sold. Only 500 tickets are available for sale.

This season, the $50 Ski 4 Schools lift tickets will be valid to use: March 1, 2024 - May 26, 2024.  Purchase Ski 4 Schools tickets here.


This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

