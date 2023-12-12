Successful Annual Prineville Hospice Auction Raises $180K

St. Charles Foundation’s annual Prineville Hospice Auction on Dec. 2 was a tremendous success, according to organizers, with more than 550 individuals in attendance and raising more than $180,000 to support hospice programs. The popular annual event hosted at the Crook County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena included a dinner, silent auction, raffle and a lively live auction of handmade quilts and elaborately decorated Christmas trees.
Kevin Cole, president and CEO of Mid Oregon Credit Union, made a surprise $10,000 donation in honor of a local retired educator and volunteer, Jan Uffelman, who was in attendance.
The top-selling tree at the event was “A PicNICK Date Away from the Workshop,” donated by Good Bike Co. and Dr. Natalie Good, for $7,000. The top-selling quilt was “Star Madness,” by the Knotty Ladies, which sold for $2,000. People’s Choice winners for the night were the Christmas tree “Faith & Freedom” by David and Tess Tappert and the quilt “Star Madness” by the Knotty Ladies.
