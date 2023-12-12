Successful Annual Prineville Hospice Auction Raises $180K

St. Charles Foundation’s annual Prineville Hospice Auction on Dec. 2 was a tremendous success, according to organizers, with more than 550 individuals in attendance and raising more than $180,000 to support hospice programs. The popular annual event hosted at the Crook County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena included a dinner, silent auction, raffle and a lively live auction of handmade quilts and elaborately decorated Christmas trees.





Courtesy St. Charles Foundation One of the People's Choice winners at the Prineville Hospice Auction was the Christmas tree "Faith & Freedom" by David and Tess Tappert.

“We are truly touched by the outpouring of support from the Crook County community for our hospice programs during Saturday’s annual auction, which raised more funding for hospice programs than any auction in more than a decade,” said Jenny O’Bryan, executive director for the St. Charles Foundation. “The dollars raised help provide funding for education support services, grief counseling, bedside volunteers, spiritual counseling and more for St. Charles’ hospice programs.”

Kevin Cole, president and CEO of Mid Oregon Credit Union, made a surprise $10,000 donation in honor of a local retired educator and volunteer, Jan Uffelman, who was in attendance.

The top-selling tree at the event was “A PicNICK Date Away from the Workshop,” donated by Good Bike Co. and Dr. Natalie Good, for $7,000. The top-selling quilt was “Star Madness,” by the Knotty Ladies, which sold for $2,000. People’s Choice winners for the night were the Christmas tree “Faith & Freedom” by David and Tess Tappert and the quilt “Star Madness” by the Knotty Ladies.



