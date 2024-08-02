 Sunriver Resort Expands Its Amenity Offerings with the Debut of Forest House, Forest Park, and Reimagined Lake House at Caldera Springs | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Sunriver Resort Expands Its Amenity Offerings with the Debut of Forest House, Forest Park, and Reimagined Lake House at Caldera Springs

Sunriver Resort, the Pacific Northwest's treasured resort destination located 15 miles from Bend, OR, and managed by CoralTree Hospitality, today announced the expansion of their amenity offerings at Caldera Springs, the region's premier residential resort community adjacent to Sunriver Resort.

The Lake House at Caldera Springs has been reimagined as Central Oregon's premier waterfront dining destination, featuring stunning views of Obsidian Lake and Mt. Bachelor, indoor-outdoor dining, and an al fresco lakeside companion venue called Shore Shack—all open to the public.

Additionally, the debut of Forest House, with multiple outdoor pools, one of Oregon’s longest dual-racer slide, a fitness center, and a family recreation center, offers exclusive access to Caldera Springs homeowners and guests staying in a Sunriver Resort vacation home at Caldera Springs.

Forest Park, a four-season adventure park featuring pickleball courts, a dog park, dedicated play areas, and a sledding hill during the winter, is also included in this expansion.

Part of a $100 million-plus master plan reimagination and update to Sunriver Resort and Caldera Springs, these new experiences continue Caldera Springs' 600-acre expansion, which began in 2021 with the commitment to build new vacation homes, release new homesites, and develop parks, trails, lakes, streams, and amenities. This initiative enhances real estate offerings, ownership, and Sunriver Resort guest experiences.

This news follows recent announcements, including the launch of The Club at Sunriver Resort, Sunriver Golf Club, the reimaging of The Spa at Sunriver Resort, introduction of an 18-court indoor-outdoor pickleball complex, and upgraded River Lodge and Lodge Village resort guestrooms.

