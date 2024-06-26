The Bend Venture Conference (BVC) Returns October 17-18, 2024 - Company Applications Open Now Through August 9th

E

ach fall, hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors from around the country descend on Bend, Oregon for a two-day celebration of entrepreneurship. Now in its 21st year, Bend Venture Conference (BVC) is the longest standing angel investment conference in the Pacific Northwest and has served as a catalyst for startup investment in Central Oregon.Since its inception, the BVC LLC Funds have awarded over $14 million in investment and participating companies have leveraged connections from the conference to receive millions in additional funding. As Central Oregon’s flagship entrepreneurial event, BVC aims to garner as much exposure for these companies as possible.Throughout the conference attendees hear company pitches, attend networking events, and learn from aspiring entrepreneurs and industry thought leaders. "Bend Venture Conference continues to play a vital role in positioning Central Oregon as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.This year, we're thrilled to introduce a new partnership with The BFM Fund for the New Economy Track, which will provide an incredible opportunity for startups focused on creating impactful technologies for marginalized/SEDI (socially, economically disadvantaged individuals) communities.We encourage entrepreneurs to apply and take advantage of this unique platform to gain exposure, investment, and mentorship that can drive their businesses forward," said Brian Vierra, Venture Catalyst Director at EDCO. Throughout the event, startup companies from around the country will take the Tower Theatre stage to pitch their businesses to BVC’s community of investors.Growth Stage finalists have historically received investments of $250,000 or more (targeted; BVC reserves allocation rights; subject to final due diligence). Early Stage companies will compete for mentorship and exposure as well as potential funding from BVC partners. Companies in the New Economy Track have an opportunity at investment of $100,000, thanks to the partnership with The BFM Fund.