The Center Foundation Presents 'Train Your Brain' Program

Each year, The Center Foundation distributes over 1,000 helmets to local elementary students through the Train Your Brain initiative. Presentations consist of an interactive assembly that provides information on injury prevention; helmet safety, fitting, and care; and features a melon drop demonstration. Following the presentation, The Center Foundation staff and volunteers will properly fit free multi-sport helmets for every student who needs one.
“Bend-La Pine Schools continue to be grateful for the partnership that The Center Foundation provides for our students. Safety is our number one priority as we prepare our students to enjoy the great outdoors in our beautiful Central Oregon landscape.” said Lisa Birk, executive director of elementary programs for Bend-La Pine Schools. “The simple act of wearing a helmet properly and consistently saves lives and the education that The Center Foundation provides is second to none. Thank you to our community partners who support our students to become responsible members of our community.”
Train Your Brain 2024 kicks off April 1 to ensure students are prepared to enjoy summer activities in a safe manner. Helmets should always be worn when participating in any non-motorized wheeled sport like bicycling, skateboarding, rollerblading, or scooter riding.
To learn more about Train Your Brain and see when we will be presenting at your school, visit www.centerfoundation.org/brain-trust.
About The Center Foundation: The Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has provided athletic trainers to Central Oregon high schools for more than 20 years, serving more than 5,000 students at over 1,400 sporting events annually. Our staff manage injuries and concussions and educate young athletes on injury prevention. These services are provided at no cost to students or their families. Foundation programs also deliver brain and spinal cord injury prevention education in grade schools, free multi-sport helmets to children in need, and education seminars and conferences for health care professionals. Since 2000, The Center Foundation has been Central Oregon’s only nonprofit solely dedicated to providing sports medicine services as a means to ensure youth are safe, healthy, and protected in an active lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.centerfoundation.org.
