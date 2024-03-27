 The Center Foundation Presents 'Train Your Brain' Program | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Center Foundation Presents 'Train Your Brain' Program

Initiative aimed at third graders in attempt to reduce head injuries

The Center Foundation is proud to present the Train Your Brain program to third grade classes across Central Oregon. Prompted by an alarming increase of preventable head injuries among youth, this injury prevention program educates more than 2,000 elementary school students in Central Oregon about brain injury prevention and the importance of helmet safety. Train Your Brain is made possible by the support of The Center Foundation community partners First Interstate Bank, TDS Telecom, Summit Health and the Kiwanis Clubs of Prineville, Redmond and Sisters.

The Center
“According to research from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 9 out of 10 bicyclists who die in crashes are not wearing helmets. Wearing a helmet can lower the risk of brain injury by up to 88 percent,” said Stuart Schmidt, program manager of The Center Foundation. “We developed the Train Your Brain program 14 years ago in an effort to educate local students on the importance of wearing a helmet. We are so grateful for our school districts for recognizing the importance of this safety initiative and thankful for our partners at First Interstate Bank, Summit Health, TDS Telecom and the Kiwanis Clubs of Prineville, Redmond and Sisters for supporting us in reaching our goal to provide free helmets to every Central Oregon third grader who needs one.”

Each year, The Center Foundation distributes over 1,000 helmets to local elementary students through the Train Your Brain initiative. Presentations consist of an interactive assembly that provides information on injury prevention; helmet safety, fitting, and care; and features a melon drop demonstration. Following the presentation, The Center Foundation staff and volunteers will properly fit free multi-sport helmets for every student who needs one.

“Bend-La Pine Schools continue to be grateful for the partnership that The Center Foundation provides for our students. Safety is our number one priority as we prepare our students to enjoy the great outdoors in our beautiful Central Oregon landscape.” said Lisa Birk, executive director of elementary programs for Bend-La Pine Schools. “The simple act of wearing a helmet properly and consistently saves lives and the education that The Center Foundation provides is second to none. Thank you to our community partners who support our students to become responsible members of our community.”

Train Your Brain 2024 kicks off April 1 to ensure students are prepared to enjoy summer activities in a safe manner. Helmets should always be worn when participating in any non-motorized wheeled sport like bicycling, skateboarding, rollerblading, or scooter riding.

To learn more about Train Your Brain and see when we will be presenting at your school, visit www.centerfoundation.org/brain-trust.

About The Center Foundation: The Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has provided athletic trainers to Central Oregon high schools for more than 20 years, serving more than 5,000 students at over 1,400 sporting events annually. Our staff manage injuries and concussions and educate young athletes on injury prevention. These services are provided at no cost to students or their families. Foundation programs also deliver brain and spinal cord injury prevention education in grade schools, free multi-sport helmets to children in need, and education seminars and conferences for health care professionals. Since 2000, The Center Foundation has been Central Oregon’s only nonprofit solely dedicated to providing sports medicine services as a means to ensure youth are safe, healthy, and protected in an active lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.centerfoundation.org.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

