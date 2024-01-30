The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) Seeks Budget Committee Members

COIC, the region’s Council of Governments, is seeking three community members to serve on the COIC Budget Committee.





click to enlarge COIC

The COIC Budget Committee consists of the five-member Executive Committee and five community members. Applicants must reside in Deschutes, Jefferson, or Crook County. Budget Committee members are responsible for reviewing the COIC proposed budget and recommending a final version to the COIC Board of Directors for adoption. A background in finance or business experience is encouraged but not required.

Committee volunteers are asked to serve a three-year term; the committee meets two to three times between April and the end of June. Additional meetings may be called if necessary.





Applications can be found here and should be submitted no later than 5pm Monday February 16th, 2024.





Established in 1972, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council serves the local governments of Central Oregon, providing regional collaboration, efficiencies and service delivery for a strong local economy and quality of life.



