The Oregon Music Hall of Fame Announces the 2024 Inductees and Scholarship Winners

The Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) will hold a press conference on Tuesday, July 23rd, 5:00 pm at Alberta Abbey. We will announce the 2024 inductees and meet this year’s scholarship winners who will perform. This free event is open to the public and there will be free refreshments and appetizers to celebrate our scholars and inductees for 2024.



OMHOF was formed in 2003 to promote and preserve the musical arts in the state of Oregon. Since its formation, OMHOF has been in the forefront of fundraising for music education in schools that do not have existing music programs and awarding high school seniors scholarships for their college musical studies and degrees. This year we will award 7 scholarships of $2,500 each.





At the press conference OMHOF will also announce this year’s Inductees, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and the talent playing the 17th Annual Induction Ceremony on Saturday, October 12th at the Aladdin Theater. Tony Starlight will host the ceremonies.



