he Salvation Army has partnered with Fred Meyer for its annual school supplies drive. Throughout the month of August, Fred Meyer will feature collection boxes in each store’s Customer Service Center where customers can deposit school supplies donations.At the end of August, The Salvation Army will collect donations, which will then be sorted and distributed through its Community Centers to families who need extra support as they send their children back to school.“At Fred Meyer, we want all students to have access to the essential supplies they need as they head back to school.” says Fred Meyer Corporate Affairs Director, Tiffany Sanders. “Having the appropriate tool is important for learning and helps build confidence and alleviate worry. We are grateful for the generosity of our customers and for The Salvation Army who delivers the donations into the hands of local families.”The Salvation Army relies on this partnership with Fred Meyer so they can serve the thousands of families in need in our region. “We are tremendously grateful for this critical Back-to-School Supplies Drive partnership with Fred Meyer,” said Major Jonathan Harvey, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Cascade Division. “With the cost of goods increasing to be a heavy burden for many of our families, back-to-school drives like this one helps every child head back to school with the tools they need to be most successful.”Due to Fred Meyer’s unwavering commitment to helping customers save money, stores are offering everyday low prices on back to school items and because Kroger is recognized by Crayola as a Best-in-Class retailer for its back-to-school aisle, Fred Meyer is able to offer hundreds of school supplies for less than $3, boasting all the essentials from paper, pens and markers to glue sticks and pencil boxes.Plus, Back-to-school must-haves for $1 or less including Top Flight Marble Composition Book, Crayola® Classic Markers, Oxford® Ruled Index Cards, Top Flight Standards® College and Wide Ruled One-Subject Notebook, Crayola® Pre-Sharpened Colored Pencils, Crayola® Crayons, Elmer’s® Disappearing Purple School Glue Stick, Paper Mate® Write Bros. Assorted Ballpoint Pens, Kroger® Brand Facial Tissues and more!