Thrive Central Oregon’s kicks off annual fundraiser, Spring for Thrive

We Are Home Film Festival features six short films showcasing how we find home and belonging in our world today

Join Thrive Central Oregon at the Tower Theater on Saturday, April 13, for the We Are Home Film Festival! This event kicks off the Spring for Thrive fundraiser- a week every year where Thrive raises funds to support those in our community with rental, deposit, and application fee assistance.

Six short films will be screened during the event, all from new and upcoming filmmakers. From a local film that delves deep into the lives of community members experiencing homelessness and the companion animals they love, to a film about a creative and dedicated school counselor who reaches his students best on the ultimate frisbee playing field, this event will broaden your perspective on ways individuals find home and belonging.

The event will include an exciting raffle of Central Oregon prizes and Thrive gear for purchase. Staff and local resources will be available before the show for attendees to learn more about what is going on in the community directly from those in the field and have the opportunity to meet a couple of the film’s storytellers!

With thanks to our generous sponsors, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace and the Foundation for Affordable Housing, 100% of ticket sales, proceeds, and donations will go directly back into the community. These funds will bolster Thrive’s Housing Fund, which provides application fees, rental, and deposit assistance to those in need.

You can purchase tickets and find out more details at thrivecentraloregon.org, or follow Thrive on Facebook and Instagram for updates @thrivecentraloregon.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

