Thrive Central Oregon’s kicks off annual fundraiser, Spring for Thrive

The event will include an exciting raffle of Central Oregon prizes and Thrive gear for purchase. Staff and local resources will be available before the show for attendees to learn more about what is going on in the community directly from those in the field and have the opportunity to meet a couple of the film’s storytellers!
With thanks to our generous sponsors, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace and the Foundation for Affordable Housing, 100% of ticket sales, proceeds, and donations will go directly back into the community. These funds will bolster Thrive’s Housing Fund, which provides application fees, rental, and deposit assistance to those in need.
You can purchase tickets and find out more details at thrivecentraloregon.org, or follow Thrive on Facebook and Instagram for updates @thrivecentraloregon.
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.