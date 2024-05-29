 Tuxes & Tails benefits Humane Society of Central Oregon | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Tuxes & Tails benefits Humane Society of Central Oregon

The Humane Society of Central Oregon's premiere event of the year, Tuxes & Tails, will be on Saturday, June 15 at the Riverhouse Convention Center. This evening, presented by Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company, celebrates and transforms the lives of abandoned, lost, neglected, and abused animals.

Don’t miss the event that has the reputation for being the best fundraiser of the year. Enjoy a 1970s-themed evening that includes an elevated dinner, wine, live and silent auctions, dessert dash, and dancing to Super Ball Bell Bottom Rock amongst animal lovers.

Together, we can provide over 3,000 animals with safe shelter, lifesaving medical care, connect people with new pets, keep people and pets together, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, and much more. Register now for Tuxes & Tails and join us for Central Oregon's favorite fundraiser at http://tiny.cc/HSCOTandT2024.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

