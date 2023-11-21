 Umpqua Bank Joins Forces With The Center Foundation As A Varsity Partner | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Umpqua Bank Joins Forces With The Center Foundation As A Varsity Partner

By

The Center Foundation welcomes Umpqua Bank as their newest Varsity Partner in the ongoing mission to care for the physical and mental health of local youth.

The Center Foundation
The Center Foundation


For over 20 years, The Center Foundation has provided certified athletic trainers to Central Oregon high schools. This program serves more than 7,000 students at over 1,700 sporting events each year, managing injuries and concussions and educating young athletes on injury prevention. These services are provided at no cost to students or their families.

Umpqua Bank's partnership will provide resources, financial support, and dedicated volunteers to bolster The Center Foundation's mission.

Sandy Visnack, Executive Director at The Center Foundation, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Umpqua Bank as a Varsity Sponsor. Their involvement strengthens our capacity to make a lasting difference in the lives of local youth. We share a common vision of community empowerment and personal growth through sports, and this collaboration is a significant step toward achieving our goals."

Umpqua Bank's Senior Vice President – Commercial Team Leader Chris DuPont, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Umpqua Bank is honored to sponsor The Center Foundation and support their invaluable work in our community. We believe in the potential of youth sports to nurture leadership, teamwork, and character, and we look forward to collaborating with The Center Foundation to make a positive impact on young lives."

For more information about The Center Foundation and sponsorship, contact Ms. Visnack at 541-322-2399 or via email at [email protected].

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.


