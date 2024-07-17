United Way of Central Oregon and United Way of the Columbia-Willamette Announce Historic Merger to Strengthen Community Impact

I

n a landmark move to amplify their shared mission, United Way of Central Oregon (UWCO) and United Way of the Columbia-Willamette (UWCW) announced their official merger. This unification expands their reach and effectiveness in serving both regions’ individuals and families.The merger unites two established nonprofits that share a commitment to critical issues such as expanding youth opportunities, nurturing healthy communities, bolstering resilience in both communities and facilitating greater financial security. By combining resources, expertise and networks, the organizations aim for a more significant and sustainable impact. The combined entity will continue to operate and expand programs that reflect the unique needs of each community. Every dollar received will continue to be used as each donor intended. Donations made in Central Oregon will be kept local to empower people in Central Oregon, while donations made in the Columbia-Willamette service catchment will continue to uplift community members there."United Ways globally improve lives by mobilizing communities,” said Kelly O'Lague, President and CEO of UWCW. "This merger reflects our unwavering dedication to a world where every person thrives. Together, we will drive transformative change and empower Oregonians in the Portland metro area and in Central Oregon.Diana Fischetti, UWCO Regional Executive Director added, "This merger is more than just organizational integration; it is a convergence of our shared values, aspirations and unwavering dedication to community well-being. Together, we embark on a journey fueled by the belief that united, our impact knows no bounds. As we combine our strengths and resources, we're not just building a stronger organization, we're forging a path towards a brighter future for our region."Community leaders, stakeholders and partner organizations have expressed widespread support for the merger, knowing that the expanded United Way will be an even more formidable force for good, addressing systemic issues and fostering opportunities for all individuals to achieve their full potential.