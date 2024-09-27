U.S. Bank celebrates remodeled Bend branch

U .S. Bank is announcing the grand re-opening of its remodeled Bend branch, which is located at 1025 NW Bond Street in Bend. The branch features a new look and feel along with award-winning design enhancements to improve the banking experience for customers.



click to enlarge U.S. Bank

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

To celebrate the remodeled branch, a grand opening celebration was held on Thursday, September 26, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:45 p.m., and associated activates going from 4-7 p.m. During the event, U.S. Bank donated $2,500 to Hearts Unknown Education which helps guide and support young people who are struggling through creative wellness.“We are thrilled to celebrate our remodeled branch,” said Sherry Jones, U.S. Bank Central Oregon District Manager. “The space offers a beautiful modern approach to banking and provides a welcoming environment for our customers. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and make an impact to the Central Oregon community.” Inside the branch, customers will experience state-of-the-art and easy-to-navigate advancements.Bankers are available to help customers throughout different areas of the branch, including engagement areas that provide a space for more in-depth conversations and a branch café with coffee and other beverages for customers. An in-lobby ATM is available for “one stop banking” where customers can make deposits, get cash with their choice of denominations, pay accounts online, and more. A walk-up ATM is also available. Customers also have access to specialists in business and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage services.U.S. Bank customers can also take advantage of innovative digital products and services, such as U.S. Bank’s award-winning mobile app and online banking. These platforms feature new personalized insights to make managing money easier, the U.S. Bank Smart Assistant to make getting what you need a few words away, cobrowse with live video to see the banker you are speaking with, and more.