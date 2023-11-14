 UScellular Donating Up To $13 Million To Help Bridge Digital Divide | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
UScellular Donating Up To $13 Million To Help Bridge Digital Divide

To help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and keep local youth connected, UScellular has committed to donating up to $13 million to further the reach of its After School Access Project in 2023. This project provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe, high-speed internet connectivity for homework and education.
Eligible nonprofit organizations throughout Oregon are encouraged to apply. Since 2021, the company has donated more than $12 million supporting over 100 organizations with hotspots and service nationwide.

In 2023, UScellular extended its pledge and committed up to $13 million in new funding to the program. To-date, three organizations in Oregon have benefitted from this project, including College Dreams, the Boys and Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley and others for a total state investment of $157,940.

Nonprofits working with youth are encouraged to apply by going to www.AfterSchoolAccessProject.com if they meet the following criteria:

  • Certified 501c3 nonprofit organizations     
  • Operate within UScellular’s service area   
  • Focused on kindergarten through 12th grade   
  • Not a school or government entity

“Connecting people and communities is our mission and the After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure youth have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams,” said Sarah Pearson, area vice president for UScellular in Oregon. “We encourage nonprofit organizations serving our young Oregonians to apply for this program and help us bring reliable wireless internet access to more youth across America.”

For more information about the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.

If you have business news to share please email directly to: [email protected]

