 Visit Central Oregon CEO Julia Theisen Stepping Down
Visit Central Oregon CEO Julia Theisen Stepping Down

By

Visit Central Oregon, the Regional Destination Management organization dedicated to managing tourism programs and driving economic development, announces the departure of President and CEO Julia Theisen. After five-and-a-half years at Visit Central Oregon, Theisen has accepted a new role as the Tourism Director in Snowmass, Colo.

click to enlarge Visit Central Oregon CEO Julia Theisen Stepping Down
Visit Central Oregon
“I am so grateful to the dedicated team and Board of Directors at Visit Central Oregon and the amazing community for the incredible partnerships and experiences I’ve had during my tenure here,” said Theisen. “This decision was not an easy one for me, and was largely driven by a personal desire to leverage my skills and experience in a role that brings me closer to family.”

At Visit Central Oregon, Julia has been instrumental in shaping the organization's success, demonstrating exceptional leadership, and spearheading innovative programs.

During her tenure, Julia successfully launched new initiatives including the Future Fund, and business development and workforce development programs. Her strategic vision has expanded regional marketing and tourism programs, contributing significantly to the economic vitality of Central Oregon.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Julia as she embarks on this new chapter in her career. Her contributions to Visit Central Oregon have been invaluable, and we are grateful for the leadership. We’ve been so fortunate to have Julia’s vision guide the organization and we support her decision to pursue a role that aligns with her personal and professional goals," said Dana Whitelaw, Board Chair.

Julia will remain on board through February 24. The Board of Directors will undergo a comprehensive search for a new President and CEO to lead the team at Visit Central Oregon.

