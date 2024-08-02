Volunteers in Medicine, Clinic of the Cascades Welcomes New Clinical Staff

V

Volunteers in Medicine

olunteers in Medicine, Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) welcomes two new clinical staff to their team. Whitney Bernhisel, RN, BSN, joins VIM as the new nurse manager. She comes to this integral role at VIM as a former volunteer, and benefited from working alongside our longtime nurse manager, recently retired, Jennifer Fuller, RN.An Oregon local, Whitney worked for the last decade as a nurse for various hospitals and health systems throughout the country, most recently with St. Charles Health System.Whitney said she has loved serving as a volunteer at VIM and looks forward to now serving in this capacity "with the wonderful staff, volunteers, and patients." She thinks VIM is the most special place and, "feels so lucky to be here!"Karina Romero, CMA-AAMA, joins VIM as a medical assistant and will also support patients with referrals to our dedicated pro-bono provider network as our patient care coordinator.Karina has been a medical assistant for nearly a decade, previously working in pediatrics and women's health. Asked about why she joined the team at VIM Karina says, "As the daughter of immigrant parents, I am most excited to expand my role here at VIM as a medical assistant as well as the patient care coordinator; ensuring historically underserved patients are connected to VIM's vast pro-bono network of providers across Central Oregon."