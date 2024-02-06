The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics has awarded Kat Mastrangelo, executive director for Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades, with the prestigious Circle of Caring Award.





Courtesy Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades Kat Mastrangelo has received the Circle of Caring Award.



Now in its second year, this national award is recognition of the accomplishments and dedication of leaders in the Volunteers in Medicine clinic community. Mastrangelo was honored as an innovator who exemplifies the impact and legacy of Dr. Jack McConnell who founded the nation’s first Volunteers in Medicine clinic in 1994.



“We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize Kat Mastrangelo with the Jack McConnell Circle of Caring Award,” shared Nicole Lamoureux, President and CEO of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. “Kat directly embodies the leadership and commitment of Dr. Jack through her work with Volunteers in Medicine in Central Oregon. She is a true champion of all free clinics and their patients across the country.”

Mastrangelo began her service with Volunteers in Medicine in April of 2004 as a volunteer assisting with scheduling and eligibility. Four years later, she became executive director. Under her leadership, VIM has developed valuable partnerships with the health care community in Central Oregon and across the nation.

“When I started as a volunteer, it was because I had an opportunity to be involved in our community and talk to adults on a regular basis—I had three school age children at home at the time!” said Mastrangelo. “But as time went on it was because of the difference VIM makes in so many lives: most importantly the patients, but also for the volunteers. I came home from every shift hearing at least one story from a patient who made me grateful our community has a resource like VIM. We are very lucky. I am tremendously humbled to receive this honor.”

In addition to her role as executive director for Volunteers in Medicine, Mastrangelo is involved in the community. She is currently on the board of directors for the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC), City Club of Central Oregon board, is board chair of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), holds multiple committee positions with the Central Oregon Health Council, and is also on the Lund Report board where she serves as treasurer.



