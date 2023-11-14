J

Bend Chamber

· The proposed Transportation Utility Fee · Changes to System Development Charges · Progress at Juniper Ridge Everyone is invited to come learn alongside other business community members about projects and initiatives impacting the area's economy, and engage in dialogue that can help inform City’s leaders about current challenges and opportunities in Bend.



What's Brewing: Building Business Bridges event

Thursday, Nov. 16th Doors open at 5:00pm | Program starts at 5:30pm Networking 6:45–7:30pm | Tetherow Event Pavilion

oin the Bend Chamber and the City of Bend for What's Brewing: Building Business Bridges Thursday, November 16th at Tetherow Event Pavilion.Attendees will hear from Mayor Melanie Kebler and City Manager Eric King about topics relevant to the local business community. Updates will include: