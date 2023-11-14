 What's Brewing: Building Business Bridges | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

What's Brewing: Building Business Bridges

Submitted by Bend Chamber

Join the Bend Chamber and the City of Bend for What's Brewing: Building Business Bridges Thursday, November 16th at Tetherow Event Pavilion.

What's Brewing: Building Business Bridges
Bend Chamber


Attendees will hear from Mayor Melanie Kebler and City Manager Eric King about topics relevant to the local business community. Updates will include:

· The proposed Transportation Utility Fee

· Changes to System Development Charges

· Progress at Juniper Ridge

Everyone is invited to come learn alongside other business community members about projects and initiatives impacting the area's economy, and engage in dialogue that can help inform City’s leaders about current challenges and opportunities in Bend.

What's Brewing: Building Business Bridges event
Thursday, Nov. 16th

Doors open at 5:00pm | Program starts at 5:30pm

Networking 6:45–7:30pm | Tetherow Event Pavilion

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 8-13, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation