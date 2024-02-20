What’s Brewing: Trends In Business Lending—National To Local Perspectives

Curious about what 2024 holds for the interest rates, access to capital and impacts on your business?





click to enlarge Bend Chamber

Attend Bend Chamber’s What’s Brewing for an engaging conversation about fiscal and monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and lending trends with regional banking partners and community lenders.





What’s Brewing: Trends in Business Lending

February 22, 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Tetherow Event Pavilion, Bend