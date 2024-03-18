 Windermere Real Estate in Central Oregon Donated $7,000 to Local Nonprofits in 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Windermere Real Estate in Central Oregon Donated $7,000 to Local Nonprofits in 2023

Bend real estate firm is a strong believer in carrying out community service

By

Local real estate brokers, staff, and owners with Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate supported various organizations through the Windermere Foundation in the central Oregon area during 2023. The group donated $7,000 to support the NeighborImpact and the CASA of Central Oregon.

“While the real estate industry can change rapidly, we are happy to say that one thing is constant — our dedication to giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Christine Wood, executive director, Windermere Foundation. “Through financial contributions and volunteer efforts, our brokers consistently uplift their neighbors in need, keeping the spirit of Windermere's commitment to community service alive and well.” 
click to enlarge Windermere Real Estate in Central Oregon Donated $7,000 to Local Nonprofits in 2023 (2)
Windermere Real Estate
Volunteers at last year's Windermere Community Service Day.

Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate is proud to be a part of the larger Windermere Foundation, serving the Western U.S. since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation for every home bought or sold through Windermere. To date, Windermere has gifted more than $53 million in donations to support programs and organizations that provide services to those in need.

About Windermere Real Estate: Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states. Last year, Windermere closed over 47,000 home sales for more than $33 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $53 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

