Work of Art Designs on Display for Headquarters Lobby & Terrace – City of Bend Public Works Campus

he City of Bend in partnership with Art in Public Places (AiPP) will display the design renderings of the proposed concepts for work of art for the two-story lobby and third-floor lobby and terrace in the City of Bend’s upcoming Headquarters Building on the Public Works Campus.The concept designs from two artists will be on display concurrently at the Larkspur Community Center and at the downtown Bend Deschutes Public Library from June 15-25. Community members of all ages are invited to review and provide input on the two finalist’s art concepts from the finalists selected by representatives from the City of Bend, Bend City Council, Art in Public Places, Hennebery Eddy Architects and local community members.The Headquarters Building will be the primary building for the new Public Works Campus for community members visiting the campus and City of Bend staff. The campus design is inspired by the central Oregon context of high desert landscape, volcanic geology, and prominent mountain peaks and will blend in with the surrounding landscape.Clad in weathering steel that will change to a deep rust color over time, the buildings complement the rich desert earth tones, volcanic rock outcroppings, and the Juniper-forested site. The work of art will be visible in the lobbies, on the terrace, and through the exterior glazing at the Headquarters drop-off location as people enter the site from the main entrance to campus.The two finalists are John Fleming from Seattle, WA and FreelandBuck (an artist team of David Freeland and Brennan Buck) from Los Angeles, CA. The attached images show a detail of the work of art proposed for the lobby and terrace walls.“We are so excited to see this work of art reflect a literal or abstract interpretation of the importance of the Public Works Department, its people and the work it does to keep our city services functioning,” Romy Mortensen, Art in Public Places.The concept selected will be refined and the final work of art will be included in the public art collection owned by the City of Bend. The selected artist will work with the City of Bend and the Design and Construction team to complete the work of art in time for the opening of the building in the winter of 2025.