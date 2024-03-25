Workforce Housing Employer Selection Opens for Rooted at Simpson Community

Interested employer partners can donate to RootedHomes which will directly support their employees’ closing costs at $10,000 per employee. Employer partners must submit employee demographics and have employee demographics that are equal to or more diverse than the City of Bend, which is 90.8% white. Employers must sign a Workforce Housing contract by April 1 to include their employees in the Rooted at Simpson lottery.
Employees of partnering employers will receive two preference points in RootedHomes’ public housing lottery for Rooted at Simpson. To receive preference, interested employees must apply to RootedHomes’ public housing lottery, which will open in July 2024. Interested employees can learn more at a RootedHomes information session.
Since its pilot, RootedHomes has partnered with the Sisters School District, St. Charles Health System, and St. Regency Pacific to house their employees in RootedHomes communities.
Bend Chamber of Commerce supported the pilot workforce housing program and commented on its expansion and success. Bend Chamber’s CEO, Katy Brooks, shares, “Retaining talent is getting harder in Bend due to the cost of housing. We know that people stay at their jobs and in their communities longer when they have a pathway to home ownership, and this development can help employers create that opportunity and retain their employees.” For more information, visit https://rootedhomes.org/homebuyers/workforce-housing-program.
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.