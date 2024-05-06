Wreaths Across America Announces Top Sponsorship Groups from Oregon

Wreaths Across America

Each year, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recognizes top sponsorship groups for excellence in serving their local community while helping to share the yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. Among the thousands of supportive groups honoring locally interred veterans through wreath sponsorships, WAA recently announced that special recognition has been given to five sponsorship groups for their contribution as the 2023 top groups in Oregon.The five top groups of 2023 in Oregon include: Old Guard Riders 33, Company A (OR0010P); Redmond VFW Deschutes Post 4108 (OR0022P); Old Guard Riders Grants Pass Company B (OR0008P); Gresham VFW Auxiliary Post 180 (OR0064P); and VVA Chapter 757 The Front (OR0047). These five groups combined helped honor over 5,000 veterans in total, contributing to the over 13,200 servicemembers honored throughout the state of Oregon on National Wreaths Across America Day 2023.Since its founding in 2007, WAA has collaborated with hundreds of like-minded organizations, volunteers, and civic groups nationwide to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military throughout the year as part of its Group Sponsorship Program. As a 3-for-2 sponsorship group, a third wreath is placed for every two sponsored. Through WAA’s national $5 back program, sponsorships received ‘do good twice’ as $5 of each $17 wreath sponsorship made to a participating group goes back to them to use for their local program and initiatives.“I have long said it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “The Sponsorship Group Program is a great way to support the programs doing good work in your area all year, while honoring as many veterans as possible!”You can help support efforts by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day 2024 – Saturday, December 14. Each $17 sponsorship supports WAA’s year-round mission, and the programs designed to share it in communities nationwide. In addition, a live balsam wreath will be placed on the headstone of an American hero.To sponsor a wreath for a servicemember laid to rest in the state of Oregon, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and use the Location and Group Search to directly support a registered group.