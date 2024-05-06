Wreaths Across America Announces Top Sponsorship Groups from Oregon

Since its founding in 2007, WAA has collaborated with hundreds of like-minded organizations, volunteers, and civic groups nationwide to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military throughout the year as part of its Group Sponsorship Program. As a 3-for-2 sponsorship group, a third wreath is placed for every two sponsored. Through WAA’s national $5 back program, sponsorships received ‘do good twice’ as $5 of each $17 wreath sponsorship made to a participating group goes back to them to use for their local program and initiatives.
“I have long said it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “The Sponsorship Group Program is a great way to support the programs doing good work in your area all year, while honoring as many veterans as possible!”
You can help support efforts by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day 2024 – Saturday, December 14. Each $17 sponsorship supports WAA’s year-round mission, and the programs designed to share it in communities nationwide. In addition, a live balsam wreath will be placed on the headstone of an American hero.
To sponsor a wreath for a servicemember laid to rest in the state of Oregon, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and use the Location and Group Search to directly support a registered group.
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.