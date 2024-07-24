Youth Program Stages ‘Wizard of Oz’ in Madras

Central Oregon Community College

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

The yellow brick road is arriving in Madras the first weekend of August, as Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) community education program brings a theatrical youth production of “The Wizard of Oz” to the Madras Performing Arts Center. The free performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3., and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.Co-directed by COCC graduate Nacho Ruiz, of Madras, and Crook County High School senior Anna Kristensen, of Prineville, the production is comprised of Madras and Prineville youth, age 9 to 17. Musical direction is by Betsy Rochelle and choreography is by Shannan Ahern.“It’s important to spread the beautiful theater experience wherever possible,” said Kristensen, who serves as vice president of her school’s drama club. “Rooting the community youth production of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ in Madras is really special.”The performance-oriented theater youth program is free to participants thanks to support from the COCC Foundation. The Madras Performing Arts Center donated use of its facility for rehearsals and performances.“This is a first for COCC’s community education summer programming, having a class that culminates in a community production,” said Sarah Wolcott, program manager. “We can’t wait to share this with the community.”