A Chat with Tyler Farr

Country music icon Tyler Farr is headed to Oregon and headlining Oregon WinterFest this Saturday night. WinterFest is the Northwest's biggest winter festival, with three live music stages, light displays, a fire pit area, amusement rides, food, art, market shopping and more. Farr takes the stage at 8:30pm for an authentic, powerhouse performance.

"Redneck Crazy," "A Guy Walks into a Bar" and "Whiskey in my Water" are a few of Farr's most popular tracks. This American country music artist has over 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and his 2013 hit track, "Redneck Crazy," has over 67 million streams.

click to enlarge Jason Rubin Tyler Farr has had three #1 songs — "Redneck Crazy," "A Guy Walks Into A Bar" and "Whiskey in my Water."

"My sound kind of found me," Farr told the Source Weekly. "I've been [singing] from an early age and kinda did it the old school way. I was just really honing my craft, and over time, it became who I was. I didn't really have to think about it. I sang about stuff I knew about and who I was."

Music comes naturally to Farr. When composing songs, there is no magic formula. Sometimes it starts with a guitar. Sometimes it starts with a lyric idea. Farr's lyrics touch on real-life experiences, making his songs unapologetically real and relatable to fans.

"I like it when people are singing my songs back to me," Farr said. "I just like making people happy and making them be able to escape from real life, even if it's just for an hour and a half. I'm a people pleaser. I like making people happy and probably always will."

His latest single, "Cover Girl," brings attention to the harsh realities of domestic violence and brings a message of empowerment to those who have experienced, or are experiencing trauma. Farr's voice showcases sincerity, rawness and vocal power in support of victims.

Farr told the Source he loves coming out West to visit Oregon because of the outdoors culture. As a hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, he said he appreciates the mountain ranges, rural land and rivers that Central Oregon has to offer.

Farr is just one of the big-name musical acts coming to WinterFest this weekend. Warren G. and the Sugar Hill Gang headline at WinterFest on Friday night, bringing the old-school hip hop and R&B tunes to the Deschutes County Expo Center stages.

WinterFest tickets include entry to both shows.

—The Source Weekly is the sister company of Lay It Out Events, which produces Oregon WinterFest.

Tyler Farr at WinterFest

Sat., Feb. 18, 8:30pm

Deschutes County Expo Center

3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond