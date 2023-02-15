 A Chat with Tyler Farr | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

A Chat with Tyler Farr

The "Redneck Crazy" star headlines WinterFest Saturday. We chatted with him ahead of his appearance

By

Country music icon Tyler Farr is headed to Oregon and headlining Oregon WinterFest this Saturday night. WinterFest is the Northwest's biggest winter festival, with three live music stages, light displays, a fire pit area, amusement rides, food, art, market shopping and more. Farr takes the stage at 8:30pm for an authentic, powerhouse performance.

"Redneck Crazy," "A Guy Walks into a Bar" and "Whiskey in my Water" are a few of Farr's most popular tracks. This American country music artist has over 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and his 2013 hit track, "Redneck Crazy," has over 67 million streams.

click to enlarge A Chat with Tyler Farr
Jason Rubin
Tyler Farr has had three #1 songs — "Redneck Crazy," "A Guy Walks Into A Bar" and "Whiskey in my Water."

"My sound kind of found me," Farr told the Source Weekly. "I've been [singing] from an early age and kinda did it the old school way. I was just really honing my craft, and over time, it became who I was. I didn't really have to think about it. I sang about stuff I knew about and who I was."

Music comes naturally to Farr. When composing songs, there is no magic formula. Sometimes it starts with a guitar. Sometimes it starts with a lyric idea. Farr's lyrics touch on real-life experiences, making his songs unapologetically real and relatable to fans.

"I like it when people are singing my songs back to me," Farr said. "I just like making people happy and making them be able to escape from real life, even if it's just for an hour and a half. I'm a people pleaser. I like making people happy and probably always will."

His latest single, "Cover Girl," brings attention to the harsh realities of domestic violence and brings a message of empowerment to those who have experienced, or are experiencing trauma. Farr's voice showcases sincerity, rawness and vocal power in support of victims.

Farr told the Source he loves coming out West to visit Oregon because of the outdoors culture. As a hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, he said he appreciates the mountain ranges, rural land and rivers that Central Oregon has to offer.

Farr is just one of the big-name musical acts coming to WinterFest this weekend. Warren G. and the Sugar Hill Gang headline at WinterFest on Friday night, bringing the old-school hip hop and R&B tunes to the Deschutes County Expo Center stages.

WinterFest tickets include entry to both shows.

—The Source Weekly is the sister company of Lay It Out Events, which produces Oregon WinterFest.

Tyler Farr at WinterFest
Sat., Feb. 18, 8:30pm
Deschutes County Expo Center
3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
$17-$40

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Culture Features
All Culture

Readers also liked…

The Third Act

By Ellen Waterston

The Third Act

A Place for Grief

By Nicole Vulcan

A Place for Grief

Awakening Your Inner Hero

By Burt Gershater

Awakening Your Inner Hero

The Third Act: The Race to Finish Last

By Ellen Waterston

The Third Act: The Race to Finish Last

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Allie Noland

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 15-21, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation