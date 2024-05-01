A Tribute to Mothers

click to enlarge Photo by Elif Koyuturk

The striking photograph on this week's Source Weekly cover is the creation of local photographer and filmmaker Elif Koyuturk, who was moved to create a series of mothers and children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read our Q&A with the artist below.

Source Weekly: Share briefly what inspired you to start your Letters from Mothers series.

Elif Koyuturk: The series began four years ago when I was unable to see my mother for almost three years due to the closure of Turkish country borders. My mother holds a space where my beliefs grow, she's my muse, and an intimate touch of love. Even though we talked every day during those tough times, it wasn't enough. I longed to touch her, to create art alongside her.

The idea for the series came from what I missed most: a gentle place to land in life, a mother's maternal love, a father's hug. I started photographing mothers who had similar relationships with their daughters/sons, reminiscent of my own. Every intimate touch I captured in front of my camera brought forth an emotion I yearned for, and it was fulfilling to share these raw moments of maternal beauty through art.

As an artist, photographer and filmmaker, creating visuals that convey complex stories or emotions is my life's purpose. During my period of sadness, I found a muse in creating and telling stories of others. I began asking mothers to write letters of life advice to their children to accompany the art. Some of these letters I can share, while others are too personal and remain solely for the creation of the art.

click to enlarge Photo by Elif Koyuturk Photographer Elif Koyuturk captured this image with models Stacey and Taz.

After three years, I finally saw my mother and asked her if I could photograph her alone as a portrait of strength, colors and my muse. I decided to continue the series, and we are preparing a book from the works. Mothers continue to inspire me. Though I am not a mother myself, I feel the adoration a child holds for their mother.

SW: The cover image of the mother with her two adult daughters surrounding her is so striking. What is the story behind it?

EK: Natalia [Oganesyan], the woman on the right, has been both a client and a dear friend of mine for several years in Los Angeles. Despite the historical tensions between Armenia and Turkey, Natalia and I chose to set an example by fostering a relationship built on unity and creativity rather than division and animosity. Our shared belief in the power of unity and peace led us to start on a journey of collaboration and artistry.

When I expressed my desire to photograph her for my Mother series, Natalia agreed, and the result was this remarkable photograph. In the center is Rima, the mother, whose presence exudes a sense of safety, beauty and intelligence. As an incredible painter and artist at heart, Rima's essence resonated deeply with me from the moment I met her. This photograph beautifully captures the bond between Rima and her daughters, reflecting the power of unity and also the beauty that can arise from shared creativity.

"Elif's work always evokes deep emotions whenever I gaze upon a piece of her art. The photo she captured of my mom and sister is a captivating form of storytelling, showcasing the intertwining of our lineage and the essence she skillfully captures," Natalia Oganesyan wrote.

click to enlarge Photo by Elif Koyuturk Sule, my mother.

SW: What are you aiming for artistically when you are photographing families/mothers and daughters in this way?

EK: My artistic aim is to dive into the depths of their bond. I seek to capture the essence of their shared story, exploring the vulnerable moments that forge intimacy and reveal the complexities of love. As a storyteller, it's essential for me to uncover the golden threads that unite their hearts.

I firmly believe that the essence of any relationship lies in its narrative. Without understanding the core of this shared story, true artistry cannot emerge from their experience together. My approach is more psychological and spiritual than technical; I strive to explore the profound depths of love present in these familial connections.

In my artistic process, I create an ethereal atmosphere, focusing on simplicity yet infusing each image with powerful emotion. I often utilize fabrics instead of traditional clothing, allowing the focus to remain solely on the emotional resonance of the moment. For me, capturing sensations and feelings is not a skill learned from a textbook but rather a unique experience that unfolds with each story I tell.

SW: What is your ultimate goal with this project?

EK: My ultimate goal is to capture the raw, unfiltered bond between mothers and their children—the unique, radiant light that each relationship holds. Through my sessions, I love empowering both mothers and children, fostering a journey of self-discovery and personal growth as we create together through relationship.

While I primarily focus on mothers, it's important to note that not everyone I work with has had a traditional mother figure in their lives. This dynamic presents a fascinating exploration of storytelling, as individuals discover and embrace the nurturing essence of motherhood within themselves. In the realm of art, there are no boundaries; the mere idea of motherhood is enough to inspire profound artistic expression.

Moving forward, our plan involves capturing an additional 40 "Letters from Mothers" fine-art photographs paired with heartfelt letters from mothers to their children. My plan is to start traveling to Europe, the Middle East and Asia in late 2025 to expand this collection, seeking to capture the essence of motherhood across diverse cultures and landscapes.

click to enlarge Photo by Elif Koyuturk Portrait of Lucinda.

SW: You live in Central Oregon now but you're an international artist. What inspires you about your home here? What other places around the world inspire you?

EK: I love expressive cultures, diverse communities, bold flavors, and scents, words with depth and individuals who are authentic. These elements inspire me to move towards wherever I find them. Currently, Bend is my home, with its beautiful rivers, mountains, and Red-tailed hawks. While I travel frequently, Bend holds a special place in my heart, especially since my husband has lived here for the past decade and shares with me the beauty that he's discovered over the years.

Having lived in five different countries before coming to LA six years ago, I find inspiration in natural, off-the-beaten-path locations. I'm drawn to places untouched by tourism, where I can peel back the layers to reveal raw reality. However, when it's time to unwind, I always find solace in visiting my homeland, Turkiye, especially its beautiful Mediterranean coast. Sailing there is the best escape for me.

I've opened up six slots for Bend, Oregon, sessions as a tribute to Mother's Day. Whether you're a husband, daughter, or son, this gift offers a unique and meaningful experience for your mother. The package includes an initial one-hour consultation to get to know the participant(s), which is concluded with the scheduling of the 60-minute session in nature and will culminate with a fine art print of the artwork we create together.

