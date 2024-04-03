Author Events Embrace a Storytelling Tradition

Storytelling is as ancient as humanity itself. African rock art and cave drawings in France date as far back as 30,000 years ago and are considered the first evidence of visual storytelling. Egyptian hieroglyphs date back to 5,000 years ago. Homer's works are recognized as the first epic works of written storytelling, composed in the 8th century B.C.

Oral storytelling traditions have been passed down through centuries of generations. National Geographic's website has a collection of wonderful histories of storytelling traditions throughout time. Native American storytelling traditions continue in the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations, among others. Song and dance are powerful foundations in Native Hawaiian storytelling traditions. The role of the storyteller in West African culture persists today as entertainment and education. The Jewish celebration of Passover includes a storytelling ritual. Irish culture is steeped in storytelling tradition through spoken, song and the written word.

click to enlarge Courtesy Roundabout Books

Yet, oral storytelling still struggles to find its place in modern American culture, especially for adults. Outside of school curriculum and children's story time hours held at libraries and bookstores, we don't regularly incorporate storytelling into daily life. The truth is, we're busy. We probably work too much, overschedule our time off and fill up all the spare moments trying to stay up to date on current events through podcasts and news apps. But attending a local author event is one way to continue honoring this centuries-old storytelling tradition. It may be a hard sell as we get closer to another gorgeous Bend summer full of concerts and festivals and some of the best outdoor recreation on the West Coast, but I argue that author events are seriously underrated.

When authors stand in front of a live audience to read from their books or share details of their writing process and inspiration, they're carrying forward the human storytelling tradition. This thread has connected generations for thousands of years. Some would even say that storytelling is the thing that defines humanity. It is precious and sacred to us. Making an effort to include an author event in your busy schedule gives you the chance to be part of this oral tradition, even if it's only on the rare occasion.

The other side of storytelling is listening — another skill we tend to let slip away in today's modern world of talking and texting and posting. When was the last time you listened to someone read aloud? Listening to an author describe not just a story, but the motive behind it, the inspiration, the ideas and research and thought that went into it is a wonderful way to experience a book.

The third side (can there be a third side?) of storytelling is community. I know there are a wide variety of podcasts out there that interview authors, tell you what to read next and summarize books in 15 minutes or less. But attending an event in person is entirely different. You sit in a room shoulder to shoulder with your neighbors. You listen to the voice of the author and watch their expressions change. You support a local organization and the author by showing up and being a part of an audience. You are being present and involved.

Not convinced yet?

If you're reading a books column, there's a good chance you have introvert tendencies, which means forced conversation is taxing. I get you. An author event is the perfect way to appear "social" without having to talk to anyone! You can even attend by yourself! Show up, take a seat, ignore everyone around you, and just listen. You don't have to raise your hand, no one will call on you to speak, you can chuckle in a friendly way with your neighbor and feel all the healthy interactions of being social, without actually being social. It's lovely.

Author events are not very long, and often end early. You show up, you listen to the author speak and answer questions for an hour, then go home. You're in your PJs, eating popcorn, and watching Netflix by 8pm, luxuriating in the quiet evening before a busy tomorrow.

Author events are cheap. Many are free. The events at Roundabout Books cost $5 if the event is held at the bookstore. Even if it's a big author event at a large venue, it's usually no more than $10-$15 to attend. Yes, you buy the books, but those probably count as part of your monthly book budget anyway, so don't count it in your entertainment budget.

You don't even have to read the book. Yes, we encourage you to, but some of my most memorable and impactful author events have been about books I haven't read (yet). Mostly, because it's just as fascinating to listen to someone talk about a story you know nothing about, as it is to listen to someone talk about a story you're intimately familiar with.

Get inspired by the process! Writing is hard work, and if you're trying to write your own book, there's no better way to get a little boost than by listening to someone who's gone through the process.

There are author events for every interest. Fiction, memoir, history, social interest, outdoor recreation, children, and young adult. You name it!

Build your book collection and meet the author! Let's admit we love collecting books and following our favorite authors like teenagers on Instagram. Author events are the perfect place to get your books signed and to chat with the author in person.

Don't pass up the opportunity to be part of today's oral storytelling tradition. Check the upcoming author events in our area.

Roundabout Books & Cafe

April 18 – Rene Denfeld, "Sleeping Giants"

April 25 – Matt Wastradowski, "Coastal Oregon"

May 2 – Glen Van Peski, "Take Less. Do More"

May 23 – Emily Levesque, "The Last Stargazers"

May 30 – Nicole Meier, "City of Books"

May 31 – Ian Nicholson, "Climbing Self-Rescue"

June 26 – Lisa See, "Lady Tan's Circle of Women"

Sunriver Books

April 19 – Bob Welch, "Seven Summers"

Paulina Springs Books

April 11 – Wendy Williams, "Autobiography of a Sea Creature"

April 16 – Sandy Grubb, "Just Like Click"

April 25 – Karen Spears Zacharias, "No Perfect Mothers"

Deschutes Public Library

May 16 – Robin Wall Kimmerer, "Braiding Sweetgrass"

May 18 – Cindy Baldwin, "No Matter the Distance"

June 1 – Emily Habeck, "Shark Heart"

OSU Cascades, Central Oregon Community College

April 9 – TJ Klune, "The House in the Cerulean Sea"