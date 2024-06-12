Avoiding First-Time Homebuyer Mistakes

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

uying a first home is an exhilarating endeavor, but it is not without its potential pitfalls. I have been helping people with their real estate needs for over six years now, and I have assisted in counseling clients on things to consider prior to going under contract on their first home. I am a big believer in Ben Franklin's quote — or perhaps it was Michael Scott; "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Here are some of the most common regrets and how you can avoid them to ensure your first-time home purchase is a joyous milestone rather than a source of frustration.

Understanding the full financial picture

Most first-time homebuyers focus only on the down payment and estimated monthly mortgage payments, forgetting about the other costs that come with homeownership. Property taxes are a big one, home insurance is dependent on the specific property and maintenance and unexpected repairs can quickly add up, leading to financial strain.

Tip: Plan for the full spectrum of homeownership costs. Prior to submitting an offer, speak to your lender about the property taxes and speak to an insurance agent to get the most detailed information on your future mortgage payment. And, make sure you're able to continue to save money for repairs and life.

Neglecting the home inspection

Don't do this. Ever. Seriously, skipping the home inspection is a great way to save a few hundred dollars, but this "savings" could end up costing you tens of thousands of dollars. Hidden issues, including structural problems or plumbing leaks, along with major components of the home, can be expensive to repair or replace, turning a dream home into a money pit.

Tip: Always spend the money on a thorough home inspection. A qualified inspector can uncover potential problems, giving you the information you need to negotiate repairs or reconsider your purchase. A cheap home inspection can be very expensive!

Ignoring future needs

Many first-time buyers focus solely on their immediate needs, forgetting that their circumstances might change. Whether it's starting a family, needing a home office or simply wanting more space, your requirements can evolve over time.

Tip: Choose a home that can adapt to your future needs. Consider factors like extra bedrooms, expandable living space and versatile layouts that can accommodate your lifestyle changes.

Not researching the neighborhood

A beautiful home in a problematic neighborhood can quickly lead to buyer's remorse. Factors such as safety, school quality and proximity to amenities significantly impact your daily life and overall satisfaction.

Tip: Take a walk through the neighborhood on various days at various times to get a much better feel of the neighborhood. You notice a lot more when walking versus driving. Is there a lot of traffic? Cars parked on the street? Is it noisy or quiet?

Making hasty decisions

The pressure of a competitive market can push buyers to make quick decisions they later regret. Acting too fast can result in settling for a home that doesn't fully align with your wants/needs, or perhaps overpaying.

Tip: While speed is important in a hot market, balance it with careful consideration. Don't rush into a decision out of fear of missing out. Make sure the home you choose is one you'll be happy with for the long run. Put simply, "hurry up and slow down."

Buying your first home is a significant and emotional investment. By learning from common mistakes, you can make informed decisions and enjoy the process more.