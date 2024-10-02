Awakening Your Inner Hero

click to enlarge SW

Random? I don't think so.

My last name, Gershater, is not a common one. Most people haven't bumped into a Gershater prior to our "randomly" meeting someplace. It didn't take long to learn that nobody knows how to spell it. Invariably, when I'm asked my name, the response is some version of, "Would you please spell that for me?" And I do, like I've done since before I can remember...more on that later.

For the past three-plus years, Wendy and I have gone to Bend's Larkspur Community or Juniper Swim & Fitness centers to work out three to five days a week. There is a life-saving Super Stretch class on Wednesdays and Sundays, weightlifting of all kinds, stationary bikes, gliding along on cross-country skis and rowing machines. There are yoga classes, dance classes and personal trainers, and recently we've been enjoying the brewed coffees, teas and irresistible freshly baked muffins. The Larkspur and Juniper community centers have been life-changers for us.

But I haven't even begun to tell you the biggest life-changer that these recreation centers have brought me: new, super-cool, dear friends!

It took a little time, but as you probably already know, time flies. And if you haven't already figured it out from my previous writings, I am not a total introvert. Nearly every time I contact another club member, even if we've never met before, I greet them with a friendly "Good morning!" And more than 99% of the time there is a truly, although sometimes surprised, appreciative and equal response, "Good morning to you!"

Over these years of friendly hellos and all kinds of physical-spiritual exercising, sweet conversations enter the scene. One conversation leads to another and then another.

Beautiful friendships have emerged. Morning greetings have become way more than routine greetings to fellow club members. Now they are warm greetings to dear friends. Time has flown, and love seeds planted a few years ago have taken deep roots. Friendships have flourished and flowered immeasurably. Tender, personal stories are shared in between our sometimes-strenuous workout routines. We gather around the water fountain or converse as we take laps around the indoor track. People regularly slow down their own pace in order to walk and talk with a friend who needs a supportive walking cane, or another who is rolling along in their wheelchair.

These are truly love stories.

Buddies of all genders and ages.

From middle agers to older agers.

From unable-to-walk to triathletes.

We have dedicated Christians, dedicated Jews, dedicated wonderful souls from all different backgrounds.

Some were adopted, some were abused and some blessedly tenderly loved.

We share our stories.

There are daily warm handshakes and hugs, and eye-to-eye contact clearly expressing our affection.

Love stories are available everywhere we go and sometimes we are the authors...or at least the co-authors.

When you go into one of the centers, you have to check in at the front desk. Most people have a little card that gets scanned, then you hear a beep and you let them know what you're doing this visit. I have a card but never use it. I like to sign in personally with the front desk person. They ask for my name and I slowly spell it for them. It's what I've always done. One of my dear uncles changed his name from Gershater to Green to simplify his life. Not us.

Over time, most of the desk greeters, remembering me and how to spell Gershater, check me in automatically as I walk through the front door. With a warm, welcoming smile, they say, "I got you." I give them a knuckle tap and walk upstairs.

Recently, when I came in the front door for my love-exercise workout, the greeter smiled and said, "I got you." I paused and said, "Can you spell my name backwards?" She paused and said slowly, laughing all the way, "r-e-t-a-h-s-r-e-G."

We bumped fists and I began my Larkspur morning ready for more love stories.

We are all authors.

Write on!

- Burt Gershater is a local counselor, leadership trainer, speaker and writer. He can be reached at [email protected]