Awakening Your Inner Hero: What Is Your Purpose?

click to enlarge SW

Is there a more important question?



What the heck are we doing in our allotted time anyway...besides all the doing we're usually doing?

Does our doing have a greater purpose?

Every one of us has or have had a few jobs. In each of these employment situations we were given a relatively specific purpose by our boss. When we accomplish the purpose we were hired for, consistently and with a good enough attitude, we then earn our paycheck. It's generally pretty clear. When I was a fry cook at Denny's in my graduate school days, my purpose was well-defined: cook the order, get it out to the customer quickly, prepare food for the next shift and keep the kitchen clean. Straightforward.

Ask yourself, "What is my purpose in my current position?" You will come up with a few lines or a paragraph to clarify why you are receiving a paycheck. If you are self-employed, it's generally more complicated. You have multiple roles, all the way from creator, to advertiser, to bookkeeper to custodian...but minimally your purpose is to put out a consistently good product and keep a positive cash flow.

These are the more surface level examples of this concept of purpose.

Next, we'll keep on our shoes to stay connected to the earth, but we'll also take travel beyond what we see and do into another realm. This next level of purpose does not define our daily goals, but rather touches on our essence. Not just what we do but who we are and why we do what we do.

Take a breath...

Now, let's take out our telescopic and microscopic lenses in order to see more clearly both the higher and the deeper parts of ourselves and our lives. These essential, deeper human aspects are too often overlooked, even discounted, in our busy lives. You can feel the superficiality of the word busy by simply slowing down and taking a much-needed conscious breath into our belly. Busy may be essential, but is it not remotely sufficient. Human beings need more.

Often, we need a coach, guide, counselor or mentor to assist us along this tender, illuminating journey. Some of us have known our purpose from our earliest days. Many, not. No two journeys are the same. Every one of us is unique. At the same time, none of us need to feel alone along the way. Asking for help is one of the key ingredients to a rewarding, fruitful journey. It requires a few of our most important human qualities: humility, courage and an essential acknowledgment that we all need each other. The myth of independence is generated by our inner fears whose function is to separate rather than unify.

So, why did you arrive on this planet?

Is it primarily in the realm of doing, or is it primarily in the realm of being... or is it some combination of both?

"What's the difference, Burt?" you may be asking.

Great! As mentioned earlier, asking helps us get where we're meant to go.

Check this out. It comes from one of my favorite books written by one of my favorite writers: "Wisdom to Heal the Earth" by Tzvi Freeman:

"In a rush, in confusion, no one can serve his purpose upon this earth...

A life of purpose is a delicate balancing act of body, soul, heaven and earth.

It requires two feet firmly planted on the ground and a clear head high up in the air...

In a rush, you are not in control of your world—the world is in control of you."



Slow down, ponder and listen...



Turn off the screens for a while.

Breathe gently into your belly.

Ask, "What is my purpose?"

Then listen.

Trust what you hear.

You are a vital player.

Blessings!

- Burt Gershater is a counselor, leadership trainer, speaker and writer. He can be reached at [email protected]