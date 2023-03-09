 From our sponsors: Apply now for a BCTF Grant | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

From our sponsors: Apply now for a BCTF Grant

The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund is now accepting applications

The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, a Visit Bend project, is now accepting applications for its annual grant program. The project was created to enhance and support Bend’s cultural opportunities and offerings. The BCTF helps organizations, from musical productions to art exhibits to film festivals and more, leverage marketing resources to attract more cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months.
From our sponsors: Apply now for a BCTF Grant
Visit Bend

Bend’s vibrant arts and culture scene is part of what makes our community special, and the BCTF would like to help keep this industry strong.

Have an idea for a cultural opportunity with the potential to draw visitors to Bend? Check out the grant application link below to learn more. Applicants are encouraged to contact the program administrator to see if your project fits within the program guidelines.

The 2023 application period is open now through April 7, 2023.


From our sponsors: Apply now for a BCTF Grant
Visit Bend





—Content sponsored by Visit Bend.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Culture Features
All Culture

Readers also liked…

The Third Act

By Ellen Waterston

The Third Act

A Place for Grief

By Nicole Vulcan

A Place for Grief

Awakening Your Inner Hero

By Burt Gershater

Awakening Your Inner Hero

The Third Act: The Race to Finish Last

By Ellen Waterston

The Third Act: The Race to Finish Last

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Promotions

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 8-20, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation