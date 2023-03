G

Party like the Irish and find a safe ride home! If you know of a party that isn’t on this list, email the information to [email protected] , and we will put it on our online calendar.

et your green on this Friday and find a Central Oregon St. Patrick’s Day celebration that stands out to you. With so many options, we 've rounded up all of the ones we’ve heard about in one easy spot. From local live music jam nights to classic performances to DJ dance parties, Central Oregon has ample options for St. Patty’s Day partiers. Choose one, two or a few to hit on your Friday night out. Bend loves another day and reason to celebrate beer.All events are happening on March 17.