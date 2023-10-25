Halloween Is A Drag!

click to enlarge Photos by Rayni Williams

Options are plentiful this year if you'd like to spend a segment of the spooky season all dolled up at a drag show, because we have three (THREE!) all happening within a few nights of each other.

First we have Drag Me to Hell on Friday, Oct. 27 (Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm) from the Cult of Tuck at Silver Moon Brewing. Next is the Diva Drag Brunch on Saturday, Oct. 28 (Doors at Noon, show at 2pm) from Justin Buckles at the Campfire Hotel. Finally is the Shock Treatment Double Feature Drag Show and Halloween Party on Oct. 31 (Doors at 5:30, Shows at 6:30 & 7:30, After Party 9:30pm) starring Harlow Justice with Transylvanians at Open Space Studios.

We talked to some fine folx connected to all three events.

Source Weekly: Is there a specific theme for your drag show this Halloween (other than just, you know, Halloween)?

Foxy LaHound from Cult of Tuck: This year, The Cult of Tuck's Halloween show will be called DRAG ME TO HELL and we're leaning into the Cult part of our name! The theme of this show is the occult. It'll be dark, witchy and demonic. We may be planning a satanic ritual. All of our performers will be doing drag numbers that would ignite the satanic panic of the '80s. Just a bunch of goofy nerds who have watched too many horror films and play Dungeons and Dragons.

Raechel Gilland from Shock Treatment: This Shock Treatment Double Feature Drag Show and Halloween party is especially geared toward "Rocky Horror" fans. It's an audience interactive participation show that features both seasoned and new drag performers that do very sexy, seductive and maybe a little scary pieces from both soundtracks of "Rocky Horror" and its lesser known sequel, "Shock Treatment." It also includes other pieces of choice from our performers that are not from either film but are also very Halloween.

Justin Buckles from the Diva Drag Brunch: Spooky Season, of course! The show will definitely have a good mix of classic drag, spooky performances and burlesque. We're including performers from Portland, Bend, as well as from Reno. This cast is one of the best I've ever brought to the Campfire Hotel.

SW: All ages?

Foxy LaHound: While there is no age restriction, this show would not be suitable for younger audiences. Use your discretion as far as your teenager is concerned.

Raechel Gilland: 21+.

Justin Buckles: If you're 21 or older you're more than welcome. We always welcome a celebration at the shows so if you're celebrating a birthday, wedding, bachelorette party, etc.... we would love to have you in attendance. Feel free to dress up and go over the top!

SW: Is there something about Bend in particular that makes it a good place for drag/burlesque shows?

Raechel Gilland: Bend is growing in inclusivity and culture for the arts. I think there has been an increase of interest and education for both drag and burlesque as we celebrate each other as humans. I like to think that we are finally learning how to support each other as individuals beyond differences in sexuality, gender or beliefs.

SW: What would you say people can expect from this show? Is it spooky?

Foxy LaHound: This will definitely be an ooky-spooky show, but we are also a bunch of goof-balls who just want to summon demons and party! There will be a dance party immediately after the last number and it will be booty-shakin' and queer AF! So, we hope that people will come look-ing to enjoy some fun black magik vibes and a dance party meant for queerdos.

Justin Buckles: You can definitely expect spooky vibes, but on the flip side you can also expect classic burlesque and drag performances, campy / comedy-based drag and burlesque performances and more.

Raechel Gilland: A little "Shock Treatment" never hurt anyone! Sometimes we need to be shook up a little to overcome our own quirks so be prepared to be thrilled, chilled and fulfilled by the end of the night! Be aware that this show is NOT for the faint or the closed minded! Definitely rated X for some nudity and a little bit of blood leaving the audience, as we like to say, Scare-roused!





