Let's Talk Real Estate Professional Service Fees

On Aug. 17, several new rules went into effect in the real estate industry. These changes involve the way agents are paid for the work they do during a real estate transaction and how the fees are communicated between all parties involved.

While the changes seem significant to the industry, the bottom line of what it means for buyers' pocketbooks may not be as severe as one would think from reading the headlines. And in actuality, not much has changed from the buyer and seller perspective, apart from some additional paperwork that is required.

So, what has changed? First, as a buyer, you will need to sign a Buyer's Broker Agreement to work exclusively with a buyer's agent before touring a home. Second, as a seller, offers of compensation are no longer allowed in the MLS (multiple listing service), online or advertised. With the seller's permission, agents are allowed to discuss these details privately.

Does this mean that buyers are responsible for paying the professional fee to the buyer's agent?

No. It's important to understand that sellers have never been required to pay the buyer's agent. While a standard, this is nothing new. And yet, it is often in both the buyer's and seller's best interest for the seller to pay the agent's fee. This is where an experienced buyer's agent comes in. Our goal is always to negotiate the best terms for our client, which would include having the seller cover our professional service fee.

As we negotiate the best real estate deal for our buyers, it's important to understand that buyers won't necessarily pay our fee out of pocket. The media and headlines are not properly explaining that there are several different possible scenarios including:

The buyer's agent fee may come directly out of the seller's pocket, as has been the norm.

The buyer's agent fee may come directly from the buyer.

The buyer and seller may split the agent fees.

The buyer may pay indirectly, by adding their agent's professional service fee to the sales price of the home when they make their offer.

My advice to buyers as we all navigate these changes:

Don't assume you can't afford your own representation or that going straight to a seller's agent is going to save you money.

Don't allow the speculation to deter you from contacting a buyer's agent and pursuing your dream of home ownership or moving on to your next perfect property or investment.

As your buyer's agent, we don't just sell homes – we guide, advise and prioritize your best interests. From assessing the true value of a property to ensuring a sensible allocation of funds, including our professional service fee, we're here to make sure every detail works in your favor.