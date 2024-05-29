New Construction

When looking to either purchase new or build your dream home, one of the most significant decisions you'll face is choosing between a national (large) or regional home builder (smaller).

National home builders are large companies with operations across multiple states. They're known for standardized processes, extensive resources and brand recognition. Reasons to select a national include:

Economies of scale: Due to their large volume of projects, national builders can negotiate better deals with suppliers, often leading to lower costs for materials and labor. These savings can be passed on to the homebuyers.

Financing options: Many national builders have in-house financing or partnerships with lenders, providing buyers with streamlined mortgage options. These relationships can make the financing process smoother, as well as providing potential savings with special rates.

Consistency and reliability: National builders have well-established procedures and quality controls, ensuring consistency in construction materials. This reliability is often reflected in their warranties and customer service.

Regional home builders operate on a smaller scale, often focusing on specific geographic areas. Here are some of the reasons why you might prefer a regional builder:

Local expertise: Regional builders possess an in-depth understanding of local market conditions, building codes and environmental factors. Homes in Bend face snow, freezing temperatures in the winter and hot summers. This knowledge ensures that homes are well-suited to the area's climate and community characteristics.

Personalized service: Smaller, regional builders tend to prioritize local communities, contributing to the area's development and sustainability (Hi, Hayden Homes Amphitheater!) They often have a vested interest in maintaining a positive reputation within the region, which can translate into a higher-quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.

Customization flexibility: Regional builders may offer greater flexibility in design and customization. This allows buyers to create unique homes that reflect their personal tastes.

If you want the value assurance of a well-known brand, consistent quality and potential lower costs, a national builder might be the right fit. On the other hand, if you prioritize local expertise, personalized service and the ability to customize your home extensively, a regional builder could be the better choice.

Building a home is a significant investment, and choosing the right builder is crucial to ensuring a smooth and satisfying process. Take the time to research and visit model homes from both the national and regional builders. Speak with past clients, read reviews and consider what aspects of the building experience are most important to you. Your buyer's agent should be able to help you significantly here, providing feedback from past clients who purchased homes from specific builders. By doing your homework, you can make a decision that aligns with your vision and expectations, leading to the successful realization of your dream home.