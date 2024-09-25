New 'Midsummer' Brings Shakespeare to Present Day

David Purkey hopes to draw audiences into the fantasy of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," on stage soon at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond, with the goal that they will come away thinking, "Oh, so this is why people love Shakespeare!"

The play is a farcical comedy involving humans and woodland faeries who set out to manipulate their loved ones. Throw in some magic faerie dust and a group of workmen rehearsing a play of their own in the woods and you have multiple opportunities for comic situations – and for a sly peek at the elusive mechanics of attraction and love.

Purkey says starting a theater company has been a dream of his since he can remember.

click to enlarge Dashiel Paré-Mayer A Midsummer Night's Dream players, top row, from left: Dane Eichelberger, Owen Cogen, Kaz Paré-Mayer; bottom row, from left: Andrea Carmack, Jason Gunder and Sergio Carrillo.

"Long story short, life circumstances found me working for my dad in February," he explains. Being the supportive parent his dad was, Purkey says, "When I said, hey, I want to start a theater business — do you mind if I take some hours off to pursue my dream? Of course the answer was, 'yes, go do it!'" Purkey officially launched Meadow Sky Productions in April.

The director was especially inspired by a show he saw last summer at the Globe Theatre in London, he says, where slightly modernized language and audience participation were incorporated into a production of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." He went hoping to glean some new methods for bringing Shakespeare to present-day, mainstream audiences. "What can we do so that the beauty and wit and the pacing of Shakespeare can be appreciated in today's culture?"

Purkey noted how the players interacted directly with their audience. "They were literally walking through the standing crowd," he says. "Even if you didn't understand the words, the way they acted invited every audience member in. That was hugely informative and definitely inspired the route we're taking things, trying to push the envelope on audience interaction and engagement.

"Shakespeare wrote shows for the common folk," Purkey says. By bringing the language of the play forward to a 21st-century level, he aims to create that same feel. "I think Shakespeare would have written differently for this time," he says. "Just as beautifully, but in credence with our day." Purkey feels the mission remains the same: for theater to be accessible for all people, whatever their life experience.

And after "Midsummer?" In the short term, Purkey will be directing "Cinderella" in January. As for the bigger picture, he says, "Central Oregon is so poised to take the next step. My pie-in- the-sky goal is a Central Oregon center for the arts. To be a part of building a new venue, to elevate local actors along with the performing arts community. It's going to be a road ahead and I'm excited to be a part of it, whatever that may look like."

Watch video previews of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on the Meadow Sky Instagram page.

And don't miss these Central Oregon theater events also happening in October:

Sunday is the final performance of Sean Grennan's "Now and Then," a romcom set in a bar as strangers meet after closing to talk about their past and present life-changing decisions. Cascades Theatre. $39.

Catch Arlene Hutton's "Last Train to Nibroc" as it circles back to Bend on Oct. 13, closing its Central Oregon tour. A love story that borrows its name from Corbin, Kentucky's annual Nibroc Festival. Ellipse Theatre Community, Downtown Bend Library. $20.

Auditions are Oct. 13 and 14 for Silent Echo Theater's "What the Dickens," a parody of traditional Christmas plays, to run Dec. 5-15 at Sisters Middle School.

Ellipse Theatre and Silent Echo will workshop "Voiceless" Oct. 18 and 19. Bend's own Deena Kamm wrote script and lyrics for this musical about a disorder that caused her to lose her speaking voice for one year, leading her to discover the true power of self-expression. Full production due out next summer. Unity Spiritual Community, Bend. $25 suggested donation.

Get in the Halloween spirit with "Sweeney Todd," the evil barber who partners with an unscrupulous baker to "serve up" local unfortunates. Oct. 25-Nov. 23, Greenhouse Cabaret. $55-$65.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Oct. 4-12

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond