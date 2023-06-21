 Purchasing A Vacation Home in Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Purchasing A Vacation Home in Bend

Short term rentals can offer the best of both worlds

By

Bend and Central Oregon offer a diverse range of vacation properties catering to different needs. Some properties are exclusively used by families and friends, while others serve as investment opportunities. There are also rental properties known as Short Term Rentals, which the city defines as rentals lasting less than 30 consecutive days per tenant. However, it's important to note that not all areas in Central Oregon permit STRs. To ensure whether they are allowed in your neighborhood, it is advisable to review your CC&R's (Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions). Your Realtor can assist you in conducting the necessary research.

click to enlarge Purchasing A Vacation Home in Bend
Adobe Stock

If STRs are allowed in your area, you will need to apply for and obtain a land use permit. The City regulates the number of homes within a certain distance in the city limits (specifics can be found in the City's regulations). Operators of STRs are obligated to collect a room tax of 10.4% from tenants at the time of rent payment. They must also submit a monthly room tax report and remittance of the collected tax by the 15th of each month. This can be a cumbersome process for homeowners, which is why many choose to utilize vacation rental companies to manage these responsibilities.

It's important to note that the County currently does not permit STRs. There are certain areas like Mount Bachelor Village which are grandfathered in. Therefore, most homes, condos and townhomes in these areas can be used as short-term rentals. The amenities available in each subdivision and location may vary. If you search websites like VRBO and Airbnb, you'll find a wide variety of rental options based on group size and desired amenities. Rentals can be arranged directly with the property owner or through local management companies.

Bend is particularly popular among outdoor enthusiasts, and as a result, properties on the west side of town are in high demand. With easy access to golfing, biking, hiking, rafting, skiing/snowboarding and fishing, it is easy to see why it is a popular destination for tourists from all over the West Coast and beyond. Additionally, it provides convenient proximity to historic downtown Bend, the Old Mill District, breweries, wineries and concerts. Fortunately, Bend's compact size ensures that nothing is too far away, providing a wide range of options to suit every budget.

In our experience, STRs are a wonderful option for enjoying the best that Bend has to offer while offsetting homeownership expenses.

