Savage in Bend

Hopefully, you all set some lofty goals at the beginning of 2024 when it comes to exploring Oregon. Because we live in such a large state, full of diverse history and geography, I set goals the beginning of each year to visit specific places. I might not get to all of them, but writing down and referring to my goals throughout the year pushes me. Honestly, these trips create a conundrum, albeit a beneficial one, because for every goal I complete, five more pop up!

Our first question of 2024 relates to the famous Oregon Trail, well known in our country's history. First carved by fur traders and later used by over 400,000 settlers migrating West during the mid-1800s, the official Oregon Trail has the designation of a National Historic Trail, one of 19 across the United States. You probably had a history lesson or two in grade school, and countless books have been written about its history, so I'll get to the question:

Is there any part of the Oregon Trail that was originally located near Bend?

I am showing my age here, but before Call of Duty and even before the first Super Mario Brothers on Nintendo, I was dying of dysentery on the Oregon Trail. Remember the classic video game? Players could choose to be a farmer, a banker or a carpenter. Then we would get some startup money to buy oxen, food and other supplies. To the tune of Yankee Doodle the journey would begin! I can still hear the sound of the wagon wheels in my head. Along the way, players would actually learn quite a bit about the trials and tribulations of those who made the grueling trip from Independence, Missouri, to the Pacific Northwest.

I never thought I would end up living in Oregon, much less get to see parts of the authentic Oregon Trail.

Still, no part of the trail passed through Central Oregon. The original route runs a good way north of Bend, and the Huntington Wagon Road is the closest we have to trailblazing history here. Located between Bend and Redmond off of HWY 97, a GPS will get you to the BLM-managed, pioneer wagon road. Faded signs along the trail offer a bit of history and insight, Horseshoes, bullets, buttons and other discovered artifacts from those rough and tough days are on display at the Deschutes Historical Museum.

In 1864 the U.S. government signed a treaty with the Yahooskin Paiute, Modoc and Klamath tribes. A few years later, the Klamath Indian Reservation was created. Part of the agreement required the government to provide the tribes with supplies from The Dalles. North from The Dalles to Fort Klamath in the south, soldiers, immigrants and others utilized the route which became the Huntington Wagon Road. In our area travelers navigated through junipers, sagebrush and other local vegetation to reach their destination.

If readers really want to visit parts of the original Oregon Trail, it's not too much of a drive. Farewell Bend Recreation Area (not to be confused with our city park), Baker City and Tamastslikt Cultural Institute are popular destinations. My personal favorite is the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center in Oregon City, marking the end of the official trail. Kids can have a ton of fun with interactive activities and in-depth exhibits like making homemade candles and loading up replica wagons.

