Savage in Bend: Kesey and Worthy

After taking an ambitious road trip through the United States this summer, I'm excited to return to Central Oregon. The reasons are many, but beer is one of them. When traveling, I like to visit breweries. I often find some special spots, but very few compare to Bend. Not only is the beer better here, but the breweries are more creative and unique than most places, which leads to a brewery related question.

Q: What is the fascination with the author Ken Kesey at Worthy Brewing?

A: Readers and movie buffs might be familiar with Ken Kesey, arguably Oregon's most celebrated author. Kesey grew up in Springfield, Oregon, the same hometown of Simpsons creator Matt Groening. If you've been to Springfield, most likely you have seen or taken selfies with the Simpson mural or other characters scattered across town. But have you noticed the large, two story mural on the Odd Fellows building, currently the home of Planktown Brewing, where Kesey is also commemorated? Definitely worth a viewing.

Kesey's two most well-known novels, "Sometimes a Great Notion" and "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," were adapted into successful Hollywood films. The former starred Paul Newman, and the latter starred a young and playful fella named Jack Nicholson. In fact, the film ended up winning the Oscar for Best Picture and Nicholson won Best Actor when it was released in 1975 — my birth year!

Perhaps even more popular than Kesey's writing might be the notorious Acid Tests that he and the Merry Pranksters organized during the mid-'60s. The group's psychedelic antics and experiments took them on road trips across the country and even spawned a group called the Warlocks who later became the Grateful Dead. Check out Tom Wolfe's "The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test" for a fun, in-depth read about those wild events.

But what in the world does all this have to do with Worthy Brewing, you ask? For those who have been to Worthy, you probably have noticed the psychedelic-looking mosaic pizza oven that churns out some of the best pizza pies in town. Perhaps you've had a galactic experience at the Hopservatory or meandered through the Worthy Garden, which focuses on native species, many of which are growing right out front of the brewery in raised beds and green houses.

Roger Worthington, owner and founder of the brewery, has definitely proved himself a superfan of Ken Kesey. At the brewery memorabilia featuring the author and "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" is displayed throughout the building. In fact, the Douglas Fir bar tops, tabletops, and benches may look like ordinary wood, but it was sourced from the Oregon State Hospital in Salem where the Oscar winner was filmed! I think of my favorite character, the Chief, every time I visit.

To discover exactly which pieces of wood, keep a lookout for the certified Cuckoo, based on Kesey's illustrations from the original novel. Movie souvenirs, pictures of Jack Nicholson, Nurse Ratched's signed photo, plaques with quotes and other mementos also share fun facts about the movie and the author. Even items in the bathrooms pay tribute.

Ken Babbs, an author himself and Kesey's companion in the Merry Pranksters, has made appearances at Worthy to give presentations and answer questions about the wild times they shared together. If he returns, I definitely suggest you attend. Any time you visit Worthy, take a walk around and chances are you will notice something new. Kesey's spirit remains alive and well. And if you haven't read (the book is always better) or seen "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," you are missing out on a masterful piece of American culture. Go to Blockbuster and rent it ASAP!

- Questions for Savage? Email [email protected]